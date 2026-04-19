Blow To TMC: I-PAC Suspends All Operations in Bengal, Staff Sent On 20-day Leave
Analysts believe the abrupt withdrawal by the political consultancy has placed the state's ruling TMC in a position of extreme discomfort - Reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 12:11 PM IST
Kolkata: A few days ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the political consultancy that drives the ruling Trinamool Congress's poll strategy, has suspended all its operations in the state.
I-PAC has already conveyed to the staff via an internal email, which primarily cites certain specific legal obligations as the reason for this temporary hiatus. Sources said the employees received the email around midnight on Saturday.
The directive issued by the I-PAC management states that all employees currently working in West Bengal are instructed to immediately cease work and proceed on a temporary leave for the next 20 days.
The management will re-establish contact with the employees after May 11; after which, the situation will be reviewed and future strategies or subsequent steps will be discussed.
In the email, the I-PAC management stated: "We have always respected the law, and we are extending our full cooperation throughout the entire legal process. We are confident that we will receive justice in due course."
This development has currently created a massive stir within the state's political circles. Political analysts believe that the abrupt withdrawal by the firm—known as one of the primary driving forces behind the Trinamool Congress's election campaigns, strategic planning, and electoral strategies—has placed the state's ruling camp in a position of extreme discomfort right at the threshold of the elections.
West Bengal goes to the polls on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. Sources said this unprecedented move by I-PAC stems from a series of recent political tensions and the relentless pressure exerted by central investigative agencies.
In January, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted sudden search operations at I-PAC's Kolkata office and at the Loudon Street residence of Pratik Jain, one of the organisation's key principals.
During these search operations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself arrived at the premises where the searches were being conducted. Allegations surfaced that, even while the ED raids were underway, crucial documents were removed from the premises.
At the time, the Chief Minister alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre was "deliberately weaponising" central investigative agencies for political interests and to "steal" highly confidential and critical information regarding the Trinamool Congress's electoral strategies. The legal validity of these search operations eventually became a matter for the Supreme Court, where the case is currently sub judice.
The conflict between the central agency and I-PAC did not end there. Earlier this month, in connection with the investigation into the alleged coal smuggling scam, the ED arrested Vinesh Chandel—one of I-PAC's directors and co-founders—in New Delhi.
Chandel currently remains in the custody of the central investigative agency. Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, strongly condemned this arrest. Venting his frustration on social media, he characterised the incident as "intimidation, not democracy."
ETV Bharat attempted to ascertain the actual reality behind this entire sequence of events. However, neither I-PAC nor the ruling Trinamool Congress has issued any formal response regarding this matter thus far.
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Delhi Court Sends I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel To 10 Days ED Custody