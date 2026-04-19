ETV Bharat / state

Blow To TMC: I-PAC Suspends All Operations in Bengal, Staff Sent On 20-day Leave

Kolkata: A few days ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), the political consultancy that drives the ruling Trinamool Congress's poll strategy, has suspended all its operations in the state.

I-PAC has already conveyed to the staff via an internal email, which primarily cites certain specific legal obligations as the reason for this temporary hiatus. Sources said the employees received the email around midnight on Saturday.

The directive issued by the I-PAC management states that all employees currently working in West Bengal are instructed to immediately cease work and proceed on a temporary leave for the next 20 days.

The management will re-establish contact with the employees after May 11; after which, the situation will be reviewed and future strategies or subsequent steps will be discussed.

In the email, the I-PAC management stated: "We have always respected the law, and we are extending our full cooperation throughout the entire legal process. We are confident that we will receive justice in due course."

This development has currently created a massive stir within the state's political circles. Political analysts believe that the abrupt withdrawal by the firm—known as one of the primary driving forces behind the Trinamool Congress's election campaigns, strategic planning, and electoral strategies—has placed the state's ruling camp in a position of extreme discomfort right at the threshold of the elections.

West Bengal goes to the polls on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. Sources said this unprecedented move by I-PAC stems from a series of recent political tensions and the relentless pressure exerted by central investigative agencies.