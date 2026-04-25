ETV Bharat / state

Blow To Kejriwal's 'Dictatorship', Rekha Gupta On 7 AAP MPS' Joining BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP is a "direct blow" to the "dictatorship" of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles.

Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four parliamentarians in the group of seven. In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said the AAP was founded with the slogan 'inquilab' but was now ending in mistrust and division. "Now, only corrupt people are there in your party and not the common man," she said.