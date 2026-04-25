Blow To Kejriwal's 'Dictatorship', Rekha Gupta On 7 AAP MPS' Joining BJP
Rekha Gupta said that the exodus of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs is a "direct blow" to the "dictatorship" of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday that the exodus of seven Rajya Sabha MPs of the AAP is a "direct blow" to the "dictatorship" of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.
The AAP suffered a jolt on Friday as seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak, quit the party, with Chadha asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles.
Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal were the other four parliamentarians in the group of seven. In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said the AAP was founded with the slogan 'inquilab' but was now ending in mistrust and division. "Now, only corrupt people are there in your party and not the common man," she said.
इंकलाब के नारे से शुरु हुई AAP का अंत अविश्वास और अलगाव से हो रहा है। आपकी पार्टी में अब आम आदमी नहीं, सिर्फ भ्रष्ट आदमी बचा है।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 24, 2026
केजरीवाल जी, दो-तिहाई राज्यसभा सांसदों का जाना आपकी तानाशाही पर सीधी चोट है। अब दिल्ली के बाद पंजाब की बारी है।
Hours after AAP MPs joined the BJP, AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of betraying the people of Punjab. Taking to his X handle, Kejriwal said: "The BJP has once again given Punjabis a shove."
Addressing a joint press conference earlier in the day, AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak said they were joining the BJP. Chadha claimed that nearly two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs had quit the party and would join the BJP as a separate faction. He also claimed that seven out of AAP's 10 Rajya Sabha MPs had resigned from the party.
The AAP termed the resignation of the seven MPs a "betrayal of Punjab" and accused the BJP of engineering the split by using the fear of central agencies. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the BJP has always been 'anti-Punjab', warning that the people would teach a lesson to the traitors. "The party is bigger than any individual. The six MPs who have left do not represent Punjab. When they (the BJP) did not find anything against Bhagwant Mann, they tried to break the AAP," Mann told the media.
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