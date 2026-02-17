Blow To Assam Congress: Ex-Party Chief Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On Feb 22; Himanta Sarma Calls Him 'Last Recognised Hindu Leader...'
Sarma visited Borah's residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati on Tuesday, where he was welcomed by his wife and son with 'aarti'.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
Guwahati: Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, delivering a body blow to the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the northeastern state.
Sarma said that Assam BJP chief Dilip Saika will hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining. "Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party after 32 years and taken corrective measures," Sarma said while addressing a press conference here after he met Borah, who recently resigned from the opposition party.
Sarma visited Borah's residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati and was welcomed by his wife and son with 'aarti'.
"Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur ... He is the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress... Our National President Nitin Nabin has already approved his joining and welcomes him... Bhupen Borah will be accorded all due respect and dignity... Joining the BJP will be like a homecoming for him because it is a party with many people like him, whose fathers did not occupy any high offices," Sarma said.
#WATCH | Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, " ... bhupen borah will join bjp on 22nd february. dilip saikia will work out the details. along with him, a good number of congress leaders will join the bjp in guwahati and north lakhimpur ... he is the last recognised hindu… pic.twitter.com/IO8ErSW9iu— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026
Borah had resigned from the Congress on Monday, but the party's top leadership did not accept his resignation, making attempts to persuade him to take it back. Following this, he sought time to reconsider his decision. The CM had earlier said that the doors of the BJP are open for Borah, promising that he would help him win from a "safe seat" in the assembly polls.
