Blow To Assam Congress: Ex-Party Chief Bhupen Borah To Join BJP On Feb 22; Himanta Sarma Calls Him 'Last Recognised Hindu Leader...'

Guwahati: Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah will join the BJP on February 22, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday, delivering a body blow to the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the northeastern state.

Sarma said that Assam BJP chief Dilip Saika will hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining. "Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party after 32 years and taken corrective measures," Sarma said while addressing a press conference here after he met Borah, who recently resigned from the opposition party.

Sarma visited Borah's residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati and was welcomed by his wife and son with 'aarti'.