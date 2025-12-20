BLOs Threaten Boycott As New App Update Sparks Fresh Row Over Voter Revision Work
After the draft voter list publication, a new ‘re-verify logical discrepancies’ option on the BLO app triggers protests and boycott threats.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 11:26 PM IST
Kolkata: The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been completed, and the draft voter list has been published. But even before the dust could settle, a fresh change has stirred trouble. A new option has now been added to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) app, triggering strong protests from BLO associations. In response, the BLO Rights Protection Forum has warned that it will boycott SIR-related work starting today. They have also announced another march to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office on December 22 and 23.
During the initial phase of SIR, BLOs had already voiced their frustration over what they described as a constant stream of new instructions from the Election Commission. Now, despite the draft list being out, the BLO app has been updated again. A new feature titled “Re-verify Logical Discrepancies” appeared on the app on Saturday morning.
This option applies to a large section of voters, nearly 32 lakh, who have been marked as “unmapped”. In many cases, the issues are minor: spelling errors in names, or an age difference of 15 years or less when compared with a parent’s age. According to the Commission, the new feature allows BLOs to recheck such cases and verify the data afresh.
Under this process, BLOs must confirm that these voters were enrolled as early as 2002 but could not be mapped in 2025 due to small errors. Once verified, BLOs must submit an undertaking explaining the basis on which the voter has been linked. If this is done, the voter will not be required to appear for a hearing.
Explaining the situation, Swapan Mondal, General Secretary of the Election Workers and BLO Unity Forum, said that the option was quietly modified overnight. “Earlier, there was a ‘logical discrepancies’ option. Now it has been renamed ‘re-verify logical discrepancies’. The draft list sent to BLOs marks many voters as unmapped,” he said.
Mondal added that BLOs have been given lists where voter data from 2002 could not be matched with records from 2020. In such cases, if there are spelling errors in names appearing in the 2024 or 2025 rolls, BLOs are required to upload corrected details. Voters must also submit documents establishing their relationship with parents or grandparents. Even discrepancies in middle names or surnames now require documentary proof.
“This doesn’t end there,” Mondal said. “BLOs must sign an undertaking and write a detailed letter explaining why a particular voter was mapped, and what evidence was used. Once that is done, the voter will be exempted from a hearing.”
The BLO Rights Protection Forum, however, has strongly opposed the addition of this new task. On Saturday, the forum sent a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, accusing authorities of imposing new responsibilities almost every day. The forum warned that it would boycott all SIR-related work with immediate effect.
Speaking for the forum, Tanushree Modak Bhattacharya said the situation has become unbearable. “Every morning we wake up to find a new option on the BLO app. Then we are forced to update the app just to continue working,” she said. “On December 11, BLOs completed all assigned work and helped publish the draft voter list. Despite that, more responsibilities are being added. This is unacceptable.”
She confirmed that a formal letter has been submitted to the CEO, informing him of the decision to boycott the Special Intensive Revision work. As a mark of protest, the forum has also called for demonstrations outside the CEO’s office on December 22 and 23.