ETV Bharat / state

BLOs Threaten Boycott As New App Update Sparks Fresh Row Over Voter Revision Work

Kolkata: The first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has been completed, and the draft voter list has been published. But even before the dust could settle, a fresh change has stirred trouble. A new option has now been added to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) app, triggering strong protests from BLO associations. In response, the BLO Rights Protection Forum has warned that it will boycott SIR-related work starting today. They have also announced another march to the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office on December 22 and 23.

During the initial phase of SIR, BLOs had already voiced their frustration over what they described as a constant stream of new instructions from the Election Commission. Now, despite the draft list being out, the BLO app has been updated again. A new feature titled “Re-verify Logical Discrepancies” appeared on the app on Saturday morning.

This option applies to a large section of voters, nearly 32 lakh, who have been marked as “unmapped”. In many cases, the issues are minor: spelling errors in names, or an age difference of 15 years or less when compared with a parent’s age. According to the Commission, the new feature allows BLOs to recheck such cases and verify the data afresh.

Under this process, BLOs must confirm that these voters were enrolled as early as 2002 but could not be mapped in 2025 due to small errors. Once verified, BLOs must submit an undertaking explaining the basis on which the voter has been linked. If this is done, the voter will not be required to appear for a hearing.