BLOs In Kerala Stage Protest After Officer's Alleged Suicide Due To Work Strain
Aneesh George, the BLO for Booth No. 18 in the Payyannur constituency, was found dead on Sunday.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Kerala staged a statewide protest on Monday, following the suicide of an officer allegedly due to work strain. Aneesh George (44), who served as a booth-level officer for Payyannur Constituency 18 and worked at Ramanthali School, was found dead on Sunday at around 11 AM.
Under the leadership of various action councils representing state government employees, teachers, and service organisations, BLOs have begun boycotting official duties. Protest marches were also held at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Thiruvananthapuram and at district election offices across Kerala.
Family members and local residents alleged that he took the extreme step because of work-related pressure linked to the SIR (Special Intensive Revision).
The primary investigation revealed the possibility of a heavy workload, particularly linked to the SIR process, which may have contributed to the incident. The state government employees and teachers’ council have held the Election Commission responsible for the circumstances leading to the tragedy.
Joint strike committee leaders M.V. Sasidharan and K.P. Gopakumar expressed solidarity with the protesting BLOs and reiterated their demand for accountability and systemic reform. They said that the workload imposed on booth officers has become unsustainable, particularly with the ongoing intensive revision processes.
Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan urged both the state government and the Election Commission of India to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Aneesh’s death.
“The government should examine whether excessive burden is being placed on BLOs,” Satheesan said in a statement. “The SIR process introduced by the Centre is more extensive than even assembly election procedures. Many BLOs are working under extreme pressure from higher authorities. The Election Commission must carry out a proper investigation and provide clear answers,” Satheesan added.
The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala expressed condolences to Aneesh George’s family, saying that the loss of an officer is a matter of profound sadness for the entire institution.
Read More