BLOs In Kerala Stage Protest After Officer's Alleged Suicide Due To Work Strain

BLO protested over the suicide of an officer in Kerala ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Kerala staged a statewide protest on Monday, following the suicide of an officer allegedly due to work strain. Aneesh George (44), who served as a booth-level officer for Payyannur Constituency 18 and worked at Ramanthali School, was found dead on Sunday at around 11 AM.

Under the leadership of various action councils representing state government employees, teachers, and service organisations, BLOs have begun boycotting official duties. Protest marches were also held at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Thiruvananthapuram and at district election offices across Kerala.

Family members and local residents alleged that he took the extreme step because of work-related pressure linked to the SIR (Special Intensive Revision).

The primary investigation revealed the possibility of a heavy workload, particularly linked to the SIR process, which may have contributed to the incident. The state government employees and teachers’ council have held the Election Commission responsible for the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Joint strike committee leaders M.V. Sasidharan and K.P. Gopakumar expressed solidarity with the protesting BLOs and reiterated their demand for accountability and systemic reform. They said that the workload imposed on booth officers has become unsustainable, particularly with the ongoing intensive revision processes.