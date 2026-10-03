ETV Bharat / state

BLOs Raise Concerns Over New Task To Identify 'Left Out' Voters After SIR In Bengal

FILE - A booth level officer (BLO) sits beside an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during a training session ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Nadia district of West Bengal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal have been tasked with identifying eligible voters whose names are missing from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and helping them re-enrol, according to Election Commission sources.

The move comes amid continuing debate over the implementation of the SIR process in the state. The Election Commission has directed officials to undertake a special drive covering voters whose names appeared in pre-SIR rolls but are missing from the current rolls, as well as first-time and other eligible voters who have not been enrolled.

The fresh assignment has, however, raised concerns among BLOs, who include government employees such as teachers and ICDS workers.

Swapan Mondal, general secretary of the Vote-karmi o BLO Oikya Mancha (Polling Staff and BLO Unity Forum), said BLOs were being asked to undertake another round of voter-list-related work soon after completing the SIR exercise. “BLOs are required to compare the current voter list with the one prior to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and identify the names that were dropped,” Mondal said.

He alleged that some eligible voters had been excluded during the SIR process because of what he described as errors and “logical discrepancies”. He also questioned the status of cases involving voters whose appeals are pending before tribunals.

According to Mondal, BLOs are simultaneously expected to undertake Census-related duties while carrying out their regular responsibilities.

He said the additional workload was affecting schoolteachers in particular, as they were required to balance election-related assignments with teaching, examination preparations, setting question papers and other school duties.