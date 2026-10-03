BLOs Raise Concerns Over New Task To Identify 'Left Out' Voters After SIR In Bengal
According to observers, BLOs are simultaneously expected to undertake Census-related duties while carrying out their regular responsibilities.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Kolkata: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in West Bengal have been tasked with identifying eligible voters whose names are missing from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and helping them re-enrol, according to Election Commission sources.
The move comes amid continuing debate over the implementation of the SIR process in the state. The Election Commission has directed officials to undertake a special drive covering voters whose names appeared in pre-SIR rolls but are missing from the current rolls, as well as first-time and other eligible voters who have not been enrolled.
The fresh assignment has, however, raised concerns among BLOs, who include government employees such as teachers and ICDS workers.
Swapan Mondal, general secretary of the Vote-karmi o BLO Oikya Mancha (Polling Staff and BLO Unity Forum), said BLOs were being asked to undertake another round of voter-list-related work soon after completing the SIR exercise. “BLOs are required to compare the current voter list with the one prior to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and identify the names that were dropped,” Mondal said.
He alleged that some eligible voters had been excluded during the SIR process because of what he described as errors and “logical discrepancies”. He also questioned the status of cases involving voters whose appeals are pending before tribunals.
According to Mondal, BLOs are simultaneously expected to undertake Census-related duties while carrying out their regular responsibilities.
He said the additional workload was affecting schoolteachers in particular, as they were required to balance election-related assignments with teaching, examination preparations, setting question papers and other school duties.
“Balancing school duties with the requirement to survey the homes of 20–25 voters weekly and upload the data to the online portal within the stipulated timeframe is becoming practically impossible,” he said.
Mondal also said the timing of the exercise was creating additional pressure because final examinations are scheduled after the Puja holidays. “Consequently, BLOs are facing immense mental and physical stress,” he said.
The Election Commission has said voter enrolment is a continuous process and that eligible citizens should have an opportunity to register even if they were not included during the SIR enumeration.
Under the new exercise, BLOs will compare the previous electoral roll with the current list and identify voters who were included earlier but are no longer listed. They will then visit the voters' homes to verify their status.
Eligible voters identified during the exercise will be assisted in submitting Form 6 for inclusion in the electoral roll. The Election Commission's voter services portal also lists Form 6 for new voter registration and provides facilities to apply online and track applications.
The drive will also cover people who were previously left out of the rolls, first-time voters and eligible young voters. The details of identified voters are also to be shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of recognised political parties, according to the information provided.
The Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, has separately published lists of voters who appeared in earlier electoral rolls but were not included in the SIR draft roll, along with procedures for filing claims through Form 6.
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