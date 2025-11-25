ETV Bharat / state

BLO Removed From Post For Public Display Of Nudity During SIR Work In Kerala

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) interacts with a voter as he checks and collects filled enumeration forms for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. ( PTI )

Malappuram: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) carrying out the SIR of the electoral roll in Tavanur mandal of the north Kerala district was removed from duty after he publicly displayed nudity while filling out the enumeration forms of voters. The BLO was issued a show cause notice on Tuesday, a district administration official said.

The incident occurred last week, but videos of the same were aired on TV channels today. A district official said that the incident came to the attention of the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) on November 23, and the BLO was removed from his post on Monday by District Collector V R Vinod.