BLO in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Attempts Suicide Over SIR Work Stress; DM Orders Probe

Family members of the BLO outside the Meerut hospital. ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Mohit Chaudhary allegedly tried to end his life by consuming poison, reportedly due to pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Mohit, a senior assistant in the Irrigation Department and resident of Murlipur village under Mundali police station in Meerut, was serving as a BLO at Ward 57 in Pallavpuram during this period.

On Tuesday at home in Pallavpuram, Mohit reportedly consumed poison. Family members believe mounting pressure from SIR work and alleged harassment contributed to his suicide attempt.

His family says stress from BLO duties led him to drink pesticide at home. As his condition worsened, he was taken to Popular Hospital for treatment.

After learning of the incident, district officials, including District Magistrate (DM) and District Election Officer V K Singh and Additional City Magistrate (ACM) Deepak Rathore, quickly arrived at the hospital to check on Mohit’s condition.

The DM stated there was no harassment, said Mohit is receiving treatment, and ordered a probe into the incident.

The DM also said that all BLOs, including Mohit, are regularly doing their assigned duties. On Tuesday, Mohit's supervisor, Ashish Sharma, enquired about incomplete work. The DM assured that the matter is under investigation.