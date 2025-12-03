BLO in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut Attempts Suicide Over SIR Work Stress; DM Orders Probe
A Meerut BLO allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison due to SIR work pressure, prompting family allegations of harassment and a district-level probe.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
Meerut: In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Mohit Chaudhary allegedly tried to end his life by consuming poison, reportedly due to pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related work. He is currently undergoing treatment.
Mohit, a senior assistant in the Irrigation Department and resident of Murlipur village under Mundali police station in Meerut, was serving as a BLO at Ward 57 in Pallavpuram during this period.
On Tuesday at home in Pallavpuram, Mohit reportedly consumed poison. Family members believe mounting pressure from SIR work and alleged harassment contributed to his suicide attempt.
His family says stress from BLO duties led him to drink pesticide at home. As his condition worsened, he was taken to Popular Hospital for treatment.
After learning of the incident, district officials, including District Magistrate (DM) and District Election Officer V K Singh and Additional City Magistrate (ACM) Deepak Rathore, quickly arrived at the hospital to check on Mohit’s condition.
The DM stated there was no harassment, said Mohit is receiving treatment, and ordered a probe into the incident.
The DM also said that all BLOs, including Mohit, are regularly doing their assigned duties. On Tuesday, Mohit's supervisor, Ashish Sharma, enquired about incomplete work. The DM assured that the matter is under investigation.
Mohit’s wife, Jyoti, said his condition has improved, but he has not spoken. She accused several officials, including his supervisor, of contributing to his condition.
Jyoti said her husband had no proper training for the assigned work and faced threats of action from seniors if it was not completed.
She explained that Mohit frequently visited homes for work but often found them empty, and that constant work pressure took a toll on him.
Tuesday evening, after coming home, he appeared extremely distressed and had consumed poison. Jyoti noticed a strong smell from his mouth and recalled him repeatedly expressing fear that action would be taken against him.
Officials such as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Deepak Kathuria and Naib Tehsildar Adesh Singh later visited the hospital to meet Mohit but faced strong opposition from those present.
The SDM said that a little pressure is part of everyone’s work, but no action has been taken against anyone. He added that Mohit had been performing well and had already achieved 60-70 per cent of the assigned target.
Kisan Sangathan workers also reached the hospital and demanded that a case be registered against those who put undue pressure on the BLO.
