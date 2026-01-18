ETV Bharat / state

BLO Hospitalised, TMC Blames 'Constant SIR Workload'

Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) in South 24 Parganas district involved in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been hospitalised for a brain stroke, an official said on Sunday. Mehboob Rehman Mollah, BLO of Mathurapur block in Raidighi area of the district, complained of physical discomfort on Saturday night and was referred to a city hospital after being initially taken to Diamond Harbour Hospital, the official said.

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that Mollah fell sick due to constant work pressure and blamed the Election Commission and BJP government at the Centre for the "unbearable stress the BLO had to withstand".

Mollah was busy with the SIR exercise since November 4 at booth number 110 of Mathurapur number two block, working for over 20 hours to cope with SIR pressure and school job, and the stress increased after several voters in the booth got hearing notice, his family members claimed.

The TMC in a post on X said, "BJP4India's and its obedient Election Commission's soulless, blood-soaked SIR has crossed every limit".