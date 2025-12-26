ETV Bharat / state

BLO Hangs Self In UP's Sitapur, Family Alleges Intense Pressure Due To Workload

Sitapur: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed for SIR duty allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his rented room in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, police said on Friday. The deceased was identified as Umesh (30), a resident of Rampur Kala police station area, Ataria police station in-charge Inspector Rakesh Kumar Gupta said.

Umesh lived in a rented house in Ataria town and was employed as an instructor at Dariyapur pre-secondary school, he said. "Umesh was alone in his room when the incident occurred. After the door remained unopened for a long time, the police were informed. As the iron door was locked from inside, it was cut open, following which Umesh was found hanging from a noose," Gupta said.

According to family members, Umesh had recently been assigned duties as a BLO under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and was under pressure due to the increased workload. However, the exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.