BLO Found Hanging In Kolkata, Senior Citizen 'Dies Of SIR Anxiety' In Murshidabad

Kolkata: A booth-level officer in the city and a senior citizen in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district died on Thursday, allegedly under pressure related to the ongoing SIR, police said. The BLO, identified as Ashok Das, was found hanging at his residence in the Mukundapur area in the southern part of Kolkata.

In the other incident, a sexagenarian died due to a heart attack at Samserganj in Murshidabad district. Several deaths, including suicides, have been reported in the state in recent weeks, allegedly triggered by anxiety linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Das, an assistant teacher at Baharu High School in Joynagar, South 24 Parganas district, was declared brought dead when taken to a private hospital, a police officer said.

His family members alleged that he had been under "tremendous pressure" due to SIR-related work, the officer added. "He was assigned as a BLO for Booth No. 110 at Chit Kalikapur FP School in Purba Jadavpur as part of the ongoing SIR exercise in the state," he said.