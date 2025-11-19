BLO Found Hanging In Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Family Blames Language Barrier And SIR Workload
Published : November 19, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found hanging from a tree near her home in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, with her family alleging that overwhelming pressure from Summary Revision (SIR) work and a language barrier drove her to the extreme step.
They claimed that the BLO was facing problems in filling out the SIR enumeration form in Bengali, which is not her native language. The deceased has been identified as Shantimuni Ekka, 48, who was an ICDS worker by profession. She was the BLO of Rangmati Gram Panchayat of booth 20/101.
Sukhu Ekka, the husband of the deceased BLO, said, "We are Hindi speakers. And the SIR forms are in Bengali. Someone would fill out the wrong form, and my wife was having trouble correcting that form in Bengali. She was very worried about that. My wife also said that she would resign. Again, when she wanted to resign, the Joint BDO said that her name cannot be removed and she has to work."
Shantimuni's son D'Souza Ekka said, "My mother's mental state was not good. With her Anganwadi and SIR work, she was very stressed. The SIR form was in Bengali. We don't know that much Bengali. As a result, the mother was having a lot of trouble while doing her work."
Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission. She wrote on social media, "Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri — Smt Shanti Muni Ekka, a tribal lady, an anganwadi worker, who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work."
Mamata continued, "As many as 28 people have already lost their lives since SIR began — some due to fear and uncertainty, others due to stress and overload. Such precious lives are being lost because of the unplanned, relentless workload imposed by the so-called Election Commission of India. A process that earlier took three years is now being forced into two months on the eve of elections to please political masters, putting inhuman pressure on BLOs. I urge the ECI to act with conscience and immediately halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost."
According to local sources, the area where Shantimuni Ekka was in charge of BLO in Malabazar is inhabited by a large number of Hindi-speaking people. According to her family members, Shantimuni was under immense pressure due to a language barrier. Unable to bear this pressure, she even informed the BDO about her willingness to step down as BLO, the family members claimed.
Her body was found hanging from a tree in her house at around 5 am on Wednesday. On receiving the news, the Malabazar police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it to Malabazar Super Speciality Hospital. Jalpaiguri district superintendent of police, Umesh Khandabahale, said, "Shantimuni Ekka was an Anganwadi worker in Rangamati Gram Panchayat area. She worked as a BLO in booth 20/101. This morning, Shantimuni Ekka's hanging body was recovered from in front of her house. The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered. Mal police have started investigating the entire incident. The body will be handed over to the family after the autopsy."
After receiving the news of the incident, Malbazar MLA and state Tribal Development Minister Buluchik Baraik went to Shantimuni's house. He said, "I spoke to the family of the deceased. The BLO was forced to take extreme measures due to the pressure of the SIR work. She herself was a Hindi speaker. According to the norms, all the enumeration forms need to be filled out in Bengali. That is why she faced difficulty and took the extreme step. Voters and BLOs are all in panic ."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.