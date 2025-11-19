ETV Bharat / state

BLO Found Hanging In Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Family Blames Language Barrier And SIR Workload

Jalpaiguri: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found hanging from a tree near her home in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, with her family alleging that overwhelming pressure from Summary Revision (SIR) work and a language barrier drove her to the extreme step.

They claimed that the BLO was facing problems in filling out the SIR enumeration form in Bengali, which is not her native language. The deceased has been identified as Shantimuni Ekka, 48, who was an ICDS worker by profession. She was the BLO of Rangmati Gram Panchayat of booth 20/101.

Sukhu Ekka, the husband of the deceased BLO, said, "We are Hindi speakers. And the SIR forms are in Bengali. Someone would fill out the wrong form, and my wife was having trouble correcting that form in Bengali. She was very worried about that. My wife also said that she would resign. Again, when she wanted to resign, the Joint BDO said that her name cannot be removed and she has to work."

Shantimuni's son D'Souza Ekka said, "My mother's mental state was not good. With her Anganwadi and SIR work, she was very stressed. The SIR form was in Bengali. We don't know that much Bengali. As a result, the mother was having a lot of trouble while doing her work."

Expressing grief over the incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Election Commission. She wrote on social media, "Deeply shocked and saddened. Today again, we lost a Booth Level Officer in Mal, Jalpaiguri — Smt Shanti Muni Ekka, a tribal lady, an anganwadi worker, who took her own life under the unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work."