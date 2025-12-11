ETV Bharat / state

Another BLO Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances In Rajasthan; SDM Says Probe Underway

Kotputli: Amid rising concerns over deaths of booth-level officers (BLOs) in several states by suicide, another BLO was found dead under mysterious circumstances, in Rajasthan’s Kotputli. The deceased, identified as Vijay Gurjar, was deployed at polling booth number 78 for the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) work at the government school in Karwas village, officials said on Thursday.

According to Vijay's family, he had gone to the booth as usual on Wednesday but did not return home till late night. After they frantically searched for him, his body was found at a short distance from their house. They rushed him to the Government BDM District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Receiving information, a police team, along with Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramavatar Meena, and Tehsildar Ramdhan Gurjar reached the hospital. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and started an investigation into the matter.

SDM Meena said that Vijay was not under any pressure. "We reached the hospital as soon as we received information about the death. Senior police officers have also been called in, and we are investigating the matter. Vijay's work was already complete on December 4, and he was not under any pressure. The matter is sensitive, and a thorough investigation is underway," he said.