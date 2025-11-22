ETV Bharat / state

BLO Found Dead In Bengal's Nadia, Family Claims SIR Work-Related Stress

Kolkata: A woman working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) in West Bengal's Nadia district was found hanging at her residence on Saturday morning, with her family members claiming that she was under considerable SIR work-related stress and died by suicide, police said. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock over the BLO's death and said this has become "truly alarming now".

Banerjee in a post on X said, "Profoundly shocked to know of the death of yet another BLO, a lady para-teacher, who has committed suicide at Krishnanagar today. BLO of part number 201 of AC 82 Chapra, Smt Rinku Tarafdar, has blamed ECI in her suicide note (copy is attached herewith) before committing suicide at her residence today.

"How many more lives will be lost? How many more need to die for this SIR? How many more dead bodies shall we see for this process? This has become truly alarming now!!".

The BLO, identified as 52-year-old Rinku Tarafdar, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at her residence in the Bangaljhi area of Chapra in Krishnanagar, an officer said.

"The family is claiming that she was under immense pressure due to her SIR workload. We have recovered a note from her room. The body has been sent for postmortem. A necessary probe is underway," the officer added.

Tarafdar, a para-teacher at Vivekananda Vidyamandir, was serving as a BLO for Booth No 201 in Chapra-2 Panchayat, he said. Police sources said a suicide note was recovered.

In the note, allegedly written by Tarafdar, the deceased "held the EC responsible for her situation". As per the police officer, the deceased had also mentioned not supporting any political party and was an ordinary citizen.

"I want to live. My family lacks nothing. But for this modest job, they pushed me to such humiliation that I was left with no choice but to die," she alleged in the suicide note.

"I cannot bear this inhuman workload. I am a part-time teacher, and my salary is very low compared to my effort, yet they would not relieve me. I had completed 95 per cent of the offline work, but I was unable to manage the online tasks. Despite informing the BDO office and my supervisor, no action was taken. I was assigned work for Booth No 201 because no one else was available, while many others were later appointed as BLOs in other booths," it said.