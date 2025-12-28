BLO Found Dead In Bengal, Work-Related Pressure Alleged
The deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was a schoolteacher and served as the BLO of Booth No 206 at Ranibandh block.
By PTI
Published : December 28, 2025 at 4:41 PM IST
Kolkata: A Booth Level Officer (BLO) was found dead in West Bengal's Bankura district on Sunday, triggering allegations that work-related pressure linked to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls may have played a role, police said.
The incident occurred in Ranibandh block, where the body of the deceased, Haradhan Mandal, was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning. "Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and served as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block," a police officer said.
According to the officer, a note bearing the deceased's signature was recovered from the spot, in which he reportedly referred to being unable to cope with work pressure. "We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination," he said.
The police initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to Mandal's death. Officials said all angles are being examined.
"Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to SIR panic, including suicides," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had claimed on December 2.
In November this year, a Booth Level Officer had died of cardiac arrest, allegedly due to the workload of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), in Murshidabad district. The BLO was identified as Zakir Hossain, a teacher in a local state-run primary school.
The family claimed that he suffered a heart attack after being unable to bear the excessive workload. This is the fourth such death reported in the state since the exercise began on November 4, sparking a political blame game. The SIR exercise began in the state on November 4.
