Another BLO Dies In Uttar Pradesh Over 'SIR Work Load', Fifth Death In A Week

Hathras: A yet another Block Level Officer (BLO) died in Uttar Pradesh due to alleged work load for ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marking the fifth death in a week.

Forty-year-old Kamalkant Sharma, a resident of Brahmanpuri area in Hathras district, collapsed at his residence this morning and died on the way to hospital. Family claimed he was under immense stress due to his BLO duties but officials have ruled it out.

Senior officials of the administration and police, including the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), arrived at the BLO's home to offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Kamalkant was posted as an assistant teacher at the Navali Lalpur Samvilian Vidyalaya in Sikandrarao village and was also handling BLO duties.

According to family members, Kamalkant was having tea at around 7:30 am when he suddenly complained of dizziness and collapsed. "My father was working on the first floor while my grandmother had prepared tea. So, he went downstairs and was having tea when the incident occurred," Kamalkant's son Vinayak said.

The family members hurriedly took him to Aligarh for treatment but was declared brought dead at hospital. Upon information, DM Atul Vats along with several senior officials of the administration and police reached the BLO's home. They inquired about the incident and offered condolences to the family. Police have sent the body for postmortem.