Another BLO Dies In Uttar Pradesh Over 'SIR Work Load', Fifth Death In A Week
Hathras DM Atul Vats said actual cause of death can be ascertained after autopsy but there is no evidence of the BLO being under stress.
Published : December 2, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST
Hathras: A yet another Block Level Officer (BLO) died in Uttar Pradesh due to alleged work load for ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, marking the fifth death in a week.
Forty-year-old Kamalkant Sharma, a resident of Brahmanpuri area in Hathras district, collapsed at his residence this morning and died on the way to hospital. Family claimed he was under immense stress due to his BLO duties but officials have ruled it out.
Senior officials of the administration and police, including the District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP), arrived at the BLO's home to offered condolences to the bereaved family.
Kamalkant was posted as an assistant teacher at the Navali Lalpur Samvilian Vidyalaya in Sikandrarao village and was also handling BLO duties.
According to family members, Kamalkant was having tea at around 7:30 am when he suddenly complained of dizziness and collapsed. "My father was working on the first floor while my grandmother had prepared tea. So, he went downstairs and was having tea when the incident occurred," Kamalkant's son Vinayak said.
The family members hurriedly took him to Aligarh for treatment but was declared brought dead at hospital. Upon information, DM Atul Vats along with several senior officials of the administration and police reached the BLO's home. They inquired about the incident and offered condolences to the family. Police have sent the body for postmortem.
DM Atul Vats said, "It is an unfortunate incident. The BLO died due to some health condition and postmortem will reveal the actual cause of death. We received the information at 10:45 am following this, our team arrived at the scene. We learnt from the family that Kamalkant had complained of weakness earlier this morning."
The DM further said that whenever an officer on duty meets with a similar situation, the district administration acts as a family. "We have decided to deduct one day's salary and give it to the BLO's family. This amount will be deposited in a fixed deposit in the names of the deceased BLO's four children, three of whom are school-goers," he said.
Vats further said that the children will be provided financial aid for their education. "As long as the children wish to study, funds will be provided from our own resources. We will also try to provide a job to the BLO's wife, who is a class12 passout. Kamalkant was a good and efficient employee. I have had it checked, and there is no evidence of being in stress or anything else," he added.
Notably, many BLOs have died reportedly due to health problems or took to end their lives ever since the SIR of electoral rolls was rolled out in 12 states and Union Territories. Family members have attributed the deaths to alleged excessive work pressure for BLO duties during SIR.
In the last one week, there have been four BLO deaths in Uttar Pradesh. In Bareilly, BLO and primary school teacher, Sarvesh Kumar Gangwar, died of heart attack. Next, in Bijnor, Shobha Rani (56), BLO of booth number 97 in Mohalla Badwan, Dhampur area, was uploading enumeration forms online at night when she died of cardiac arrest.
Vipin Yadav, a BLO from Gonda, died by suicide during duty. He was an assistant teacher at Jaitpur Majha Primary School in Tarabganj tehsil. Prior to this, BLO Sudhir Kumar (25), a resident of Khajuha town under Bindki police station in Fatehpur, died by suicide on November 25 after his engagement and haldi-mehndi ceremony. Sudhir was posted as an accountant in Sultangarh in Khajuha block.
Also Read