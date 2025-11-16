BLO Dies By Suicide In Kerala, Family Blames Election Duty Stress
Aneesh George, the BLO for Booth No. 18 in the Payyannur constituency, has been talking about the pressure of the ongoing SIR exercise to friends.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Kannur: Aneesh George, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for Booth No. 18 in the Payyannur constituency, died by suicide in Ettukudukka of Kerala's Kannur around 11 am on Sunday, with the family blaming the election duty-related pressure behind the cause. Aneesh took the drastic step when there was no one at home.
The victim was an employee at Ramanthali School and was assigned the BLO's task. It is learnt that Aneesh had spoken to his family and friends about the intense pressure of the assignment, and the family alleged that he had been talking about the stress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work for the past few days, forcing him to take the extreme step.
Initial investigation by the police also suggests pressure of SIR duty was the cause of death. Following the inquest, the body has been shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. The State Election Commission (SEC) has sought an explanation regarding the incident, requesting a report from the district collector.
However, the commission stated that BLOs were not assigned any other work for a period of 31 days and clarified that no complaints of death due to the SIR-related workload have been received yet.
Meanwhile, the CPM has fiercely criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Aneesh's death. MV Jayarajan said conducting the local body elections and the revision of the voters' list simultaneously is creating immense pressure on the employees. He stressed that Aneesh was under severe work pressure and that BLOs are facing extreme stress. There are attempts to remove the names of genuine voters from the electoral roll while adding the names of undeserving people, he alleged.
Jayarajan pointed out that a single person is being forced to handle two jobs. Given the context of this incident, he demanded that the deadline be extended until the local body elections are over, that the procedures should be clarified, and that ECI must rethink its strategy. He also stated that the CPM will pursue a legal battle against the decision.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam urged the central poll body to immediately extend the deadline for completing the SIR exercise in Kerala, saying that employees like Aneesh should not be sacrificed further. He emphasised that the suicide of a Booth Level Officer due to an unmanageable workload should be an eye-opener for the commission.
He stated that the unbearable pressure placed on the administrative system by the commission, which imposed an intensive review (SIR) at a time when the local self-government elections needed to be completed promptly, is the reason for this tragedy.
Viswam further alleged that the actions and policies of ECI, which he claims is acting as an agent for the ruling party at the Centre, reflect only the political preferences of the Central government. He called Aneesh, the young officer, the first casualty of this situation in Kerala.
Considering the gravity of the situation, Viswam demanded that ECI should abandon its rigid stance and show wisdom to accept the demand unanimously raised by all political parties. He has also addressed a letter to ECI on the matter.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read