BLO Dies By Suicide In Kerala, Family Blames Election Duty Stress

Kannur: Aneesh George, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) for Booth No. 18 in the Payyannur constituency, died by suicide in Ettukudukka of Kerala's Kannur around 11 am on Sunday, with the family blaming the election duty-related pressure behind the cause. Aneesh took the drastic step when there was no one at home.

The victim was an employee at Ramanthali School and was assigned the BLO's task. It is learnt that Aneesh had spoken to his family and friends about the intense pressure of the assignment, and the family alleged that he had been talking about the stress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work for the past few days, forcing him to take the extreme step.

Initial investigation by the police also suggests pressure of SIR duty was the cause of death. Following the inquest, the body has been shifted to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. The State Election Commission (SEC) has sought an explanation regarding the incident, requesting a report from the district collector.

However, the commission stated that BLOs were not assigned any other work for a period of 31 days and clarified that no complaints of death due to the SIR-related workload have been received yet.

Meanwhile, the CPM has fiercely criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for Aneesh's death. MV Jayarajan said conducting the local body elections and the revision of the voters' list simultaneously is creating immense pressure on the employees. He stressed that Aneesh was under severe work pressure and that BLOs are facing extreme stress. There are attempts to remove the names of genuine voters from the electoral roll while adding the names of undeserving people, he alleged.

Jayarajan pointed out that a single person is being forced to handle two jobs. Given the context of this incident, he demanded that the deadline be extended until the local body elections are over, that the procedures should be clarified, and that ECI must rethink its strategy. He also stated that the CPM will pursue a legal battle against the decision.