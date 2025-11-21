ETV Bharat / state

BLO Dies By Suicide In Gujarat's Gir Somnath Alleging Mental Stress From SIR Duty

Gir Somnath: A school teacher deployed to work as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) allegedly died by suicide in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district on Friday, with his family claiming that he left a note citing "mental stress and exhaustion" due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as reasons behind the extreme step.

The deceased, identified as Arvind Mulji Bhai Vadher (40), a resident of Devli village in Kodinar taluka, worked at a girls' school in Chhara village, took the extreme step at around 6 AM, police said. In a purported suicide note addressed to his wife, Vadher blamed the SIR duty for taking the step.

Following directives from the Election Commission, the SIR election in Gujarat began on November 4 and is set to continue until December 4. Following the death, the deceased’s family has refused to accept the body. They alleged that senior officials are exerting undue pressure. The family has accused the Deputy Collector and Collector and demanded action against them, as well as a job for a family member.

Additionally, a screenshot of a message from the Mamlatdar of Kodinar has gone viral. In this message, the Mamlatdar allegedly informed the BLO's WhatsApp group that the Collector would inquire about the SIR's work by midnight.

"It is now impossible for me to do this SIR work anymore. I have been feeling exhausted and mentally stressed for the past few days. Please take care of our son...I don't have any other choice but to take this step," Vadher purportedly said in the note.