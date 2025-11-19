ETV Bharat / state

BLO Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Jodhpur, Severely Injured During SIR Duty

Jodhpur: A BLO was attacked late Tuesday evening in Rajasthan while he was returning home after completing voter forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

A youth attacked the BLO with a sharp-edged weapon on his neck, leaving him severely injured. The injured BLO, who was profusely bleeding, was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital where he was being treated at the emergency unit.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the hospital. Based on the victim's statement, a search was launched for the accused.

The injured BLO, Dharmendra Gaur, said he was posted in the Kali Beri area. He further said he was returning home after completing his duties at Prem Nagar when he was attacked. As he got down from an auto-rickshaw near Bhagat Ki Kothi, the youth standing nearby tried to snatch his bag.