BLO Attacked With Sharp Weapon In Jodhpur, Severely Injured During SIR Duty
Published : November 19, 2025 at 12:50 AM IST
Jodhpur: A BLO was attacked late Tuesday evening in Rajasthan while he was returning home after completing voter forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
A youth attacked the BLO with a sharp-edged weapon on his neck, leaving him severely injured. The injured BLO, who was profusely bleeding, was rushed to Mathuradas Mathur Hospital where he was being treated at the emergency unit.
Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the hospital. Based on the victim's statement, a search was launched for the accused.
The injured BLO, Dharmendra Gaur, said he was posted in the Kali Beri area. He further said he was returning home after completing his duties at Prem Nagar when he was attacked. As he got down from an auto-rickshaw near Bhagat Ki Kothi, the youth standing nearby tried to snatch his bag.
When he resisted, he was attacked in the neck with a sharp-edged weapon, seriously injuring him. The attacker then fled the scene.
BLOs conduct door-to-door surveys to verify the details of voters and ensure the accuracy of the electoral roll. They are responsible for adding new eligible voters, and removing ineligible names, like those of deceased, duplicate, or permanently shifted voters, after a due verification process.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Hanwant Singh of Bhagat Ki Kothi police station, who arrived at the hospital, said that the incident occurred around 6 pm. Someone attacked BLO Dharmendra Gaur. Police are yet to ascertain the reason of the attack.