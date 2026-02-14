ETV Bharat / state

BLO, Accomplice Held For TMC Worker's Murder In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Baduria: A booth-level officer (BLO) was among two arrested for allegedly killing a Trinamool Congress worker over an extramarital relationship, in West Bengal's Baduria in North 24 Parganas district.



BLO Rizwan Hasan Mondal and his accomplice Sagar Gyne were arrested on Friday after dismembered body parts of Nasir Ali (30) were found in a canal in Baduria, police said. Ali's hands and feet, as well as various body parts, were found in plastic packets. After recovery, the body parts were sent for autopsy to the Basirhat District Hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed Mondal had an extramarital relationship with Ali’s wife and he had asked the deceased to meet him at a deserted place late on Monday evening on the pretext of discussing some issues pertaining to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Ali was reported missing since Monday night and his family lodged a police complaint the next day. Police tracked Mondal’s phone calls and movements, and found the body parts in the canal on Friday morning, police said.

Mondal was interrogated and later arrested on the charge of murdering Ali and dumping his body parts in three different places in the canal. Police said, during interrogation, Mondal said he and his accomplice abducted Ali and took him to a secluded place where they hacked him to death. Later, they chopped Ali's body parts, stuffed them in plastic bags which they later threw in three different canals.