Blinkit Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Delayed Order In Himachal Pradesh; CCTV Captures Scuffle
Delivery agent Chauhan stated that the customer had assaulted him, torn his clothes and threatened to kill him, showing a pistol.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 4:28 AM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 4:44 AM IST
Solan: A delivery agent of Blinkit was allegedly assaulted by a customer due to a delayed online order in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.
The incident has been captured on video by a closed-circuit television and went viral on social media. As per Ramesh Sharma, the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Solan, the incident took place following an argument that erupted between the delivery boy Anup Chauhan and Punit Sharma (32), a customer, over late delivery of the order.
In his statement to the police, Chauhan stated that the customer had assaulted him, torn his clothes and threatened to kill him, showing a pistol. But after a probe involving CCTV footage and other technical data, it came to light that there was no such gun involved in the incident.
"It was a mobile phone that fell out of the customer's pocket and landed on the ground that was mistaken by the complainant to be a pistol," informed ASP Sharma.
The suspect named Chauhan was medically examined, and then an MLC report was collected from him by the police. The initial hurdle in identifying the customer was that there were no details about the customer in the delivery app. However, the suspect was identified as a person residing in Lakkar Bazar with the help of surveillance video available from the area.
No formal written complaint was filed by the delivery partner, according to police. "The police are investigating the case as per the first complaint and the CCTV footage available. Night patrolling has been increased in the city for law and order," added the ASP.
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