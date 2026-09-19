ETV Bharat / state

Blinkit Delivery Boy Assaulted Over Delayed Order In Himachal Pradesh; CCTV Captures Scuffle

Solan: A delivery agent of Blinkit was allegedly assaulted by a customer due to a delayed online order in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The incident has been captured on video by a closed-circuit television and went viral on social media. As per Ramesh Sharma, the additional superintendent of police (ASP), Solan, the incident took place following an argument that erupted between the delivery boy Anup Chauhan and Punit Sharma (32), a customer, over late delivery of the order.

In his statement to the police, Chauhan stated that the customer had assaulted him, torn his clothes and threatened to kill him, showing a pistol. But after a probe involving CCTV footage and other technical data, it came to light that there was no such gun involved in the incident.