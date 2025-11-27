Blind Students Of School In Odisha's Balasore Prove Vision Is Not Paramount To Achieve Excellence
Three students from the school were in the team which won the recently concluded T-20 Blind Women's World Cup. One of them is the vice-captain.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Balasore: Research has proven that the brains of blind people compensate for the lack of vision by reallocating neural pathways. The students of the school for the blind at Ranipatna in Balasore city have proven that their lack of vision is not a deterrent to prevent them from excelling in sports and other activities.
Be it cricket, football, dance or singing, the students are proficient in one trade or the other. Recently, the Indian team became the champion in the T-20 Blind Women's World Cup, and three students from the school were in the team. Among them, Phul Soren is as the vice-captain of the Indian team.
Similarly, 15 students from the school are representing Balasore district in the ongoing state-level cricket tournament. The school for the blind has been running since 2002 under the auspices of a voluntary organization called 'The Welfare'.
So far, 19 batches appeared the the matriculation examination and a total of 220 students have passed. Some of them are still studying and a few others have managed to get government jobs. In 2009, the school was awarded by the then Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after eight of its students passed the matriculation examination with top grades.
The girl students of the school have been performing exceedingly well in cricket. They played cricket at the state and national levels more than 10 times and international level twice. Phul joined the school at the age of 10 and passed matriculation in 2017.
She is now an international cricketer and is currently the vice-captain of the India Blind Women's Cricket Team. Similarly, Padmini Tudu has made a name for herself as an international cricketer and football player.
Every child enrolled in theschool has some talent or the other which has given them a unique identity. The blind students of this school have been able to prove themselves by singing, dancing and even chess.
The children, some of whom were once considered a burden on their families, have today created their own unique identity and have been able to change their lifestyle. Along with education, social education is also given priority in the school.
In academics, Subhasree Mohapatra, an alumnus, was appointed an assistant professor in a women's college under Sambalpur University. Similarly, Digambara Behera passed out of the school and is now a teacher.
In addition, more than 10 children have been appointed teachers at the high school level and six in primary schools. Alumni like Mamina Nayak, Shukdev Saren and Lal Prasad Saren have got government jobs under the sports quota after participating in cricket tournaments.
A student Bansidhar Das, who was enrolled in the school at the age of three, is now 13. Bansidhar cannot see the world through his eyes, but his voice truly conveys the feelings of Goddess Saraswati. "I sing and study. I sing Bhajans and album songs and aspire to become a singer or teacher", he said.
Bansidhar said he starts his day with practice of the ragas. "We have an hour-long voval class in the morning, during which I practice, sing bhajans, mulayana and raagas," he said.
The school's dance teacher Monalisa Sahu, "The students of the school cannot see, but they can learn very well by listening with their ears and feeling the steps. Our children have gone to places like Delhi, Gangtok, etc to perform. I teach them all the steps with touch. They can grasp all the steps quite well. Just as we don't find it difficult to teach normal children, I find it even less tough to teach these children."
The school is residential and its caretaker for girl students Prabhasini Mohanty said, "I take care of the girls here. "The children of our school are gaining fame in various places. On December 16, the boys and girls will play chess. The children stay here without their parents. They need to be loved."
The school's director Dibakar, who has been on the job for the last 23 years, said, "Initially, the school had just six children. Now 110 children are studying here and all of them are taught sports and arts".