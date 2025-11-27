ETV Bharat / state

Blind Students Of School In Odisha's Balasore Prove Vision Is Not Paramount To Achieve Excellence

Balasore: Research has proven that the brains of blind people compensate for the lack of vision by reallocating neural pathways. The students of the school for the blind at Ranipatna in Balasore city have proven that their lack of vision is not a deterrent to prevent them from excelling in sports and other activities.

Be it cricket, football, dance or singing, the students are proficient in one trade or the other. Recently, the Indian team became the champion in the T-20 Blind Women's World Cup, and three students from the school were in the team. Among them, Phul Soren is as the vice-captain of the Indian team.

Similarly, 15 students from the school are representing Balasore district in the ongoing state-level cricket tournament. The school for the blind has been running since 2002 under the auspices of a voluntary organization called 'The Welfare'.

So far, 19 batches appeared the the matriculation examination and a total of 220 students have passed. Some of them are still studying and a few others have managed to get government jobs. In 2009, the school was awarded by the then Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after eight of its students passed the matriculation examination with top grades.

The girl students of the school have been performing exceedingly well in cricket. They played cricket at the state and national levels more than 10 times and international level twice. Phul joined the school at the age of 10 and passed matriculation in 2017.

She is now an international cricketer and is currently the vice-captain of the India Blind Women's Cricket Team. Similarly, Padmini Tudu has made a name for herself as an international cricketer and football player.