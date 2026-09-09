ETV Bharat / state

Blaze Erupts In Surat Textile Market; Several Shops Damaged, Firefighter Injured

Surat: A massive blaze erupted at a multi-storey textile market in Gujarat's Surat city, damaging more than a dozen shops and leaving a firefighter injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around midnight in the Shyam Sangini textile market and affected shops located on its sixth floor, they said.

As many as 25 firefighting vehicles, turntable ladders, hydraulic platforms and nearly 150 fire personnel and officers were deployed to control the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said. The blaze was brought under control after 7 to 8 hours, he said.