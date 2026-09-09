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Blaze Erupts In Surat Textile Market; Several Shops Damaged, Firefighter Injured

Chief Fire Officer said as many as 25 firefighting vehicles, turntable ladders, hydraulic platforms and nearly 150 fire personnel and officers were deployed.

Blaze Erupts In Surat Textile Market; Several Shops Damaged, Firefighter Injured
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By PTI

Published : September 9, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Surat: A massive blaze erupted at a multi-storey textile market in Gujarat's Surat city, damaging more than a dozen shops and leaving a firefighter injured, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at around midnight in the Shyam Sangini textile market and affected shops located on its sixth floor, they said.

As many as 25 firefighting vehicles, turntable ladders, hydraulic platforms and nearly 150 fire personnel and officers were deployed to control the blaze, Chief Fire Officer Basant Pareek said. The blaze was brought under control after 7 to 8 hours, he said.

A firefighter was injured during the operation and shifted to the hospital as his health deteriorated, the official said. Local traders said the fire destroyed synthetic goods kept outside the shops on the sixth floor and soon spread to several establishments.

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TAGGED:

SURAT TEXTILE MARKET
SHOPS DAMAGED IN FIRE
FIRE AT TEXTILE MARKET
GUJARAT
SURAT FIRE

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