ETV Bharat / state

Blasting Work For River Cleaning Project Results In House Damages In MP Village, Raises Safety Concerns

Ujjain: Residents of Badwai village in Ujjain are bearing the brunt of cleaning of Shipra River, with blasting work for the tunnel project to divert polluted water, leading to cracks in houses and raising safety concerns.

The river cleaning is being carried out as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028, which is also known as Ujjain Kumbh Mela. The 62-day mela will run from 27 March to 27 May 2028 on the banks of the Shipra River.

As part of the river cleaning project, authorities are undertaking work on the Shipra-Kanha duct project. According to residents, blasting carried out for the project has resulted in house damages after heavy rocks fell on their houses.

Work undertaken on the Shipra-Kanha duct project. (ETV Bharat)

The Kanha River, which flows through Indore, carries contaminated water from the urban drains, and the water in turn pollutes the Shipra River in Ujjain.

To check this, authorities have devised a Rs 919 crore plan to divert the Kanha River's water before it reaches the riverfront steps of Shipra.

To prevent the polluted water of the Kanha River from flowing into the Shipra River, the 30.15 kilometer-long closed duct is being constructed and part of the project is to raise a 12 km underground tunnel and an 18.15 km “cut-and-cover” section.

However, the construction of an underground tunnel for the Kanha diversion closed duct project, which involves blasting at a depth of about 70 to 100 feet below the surface level, has raised safety concerns.

Residents of Badwai, a village of about 650 people in Ujjain’s Ghattia tehsil, said that the blasting is causing cracks in houses.

The work has left people deeply concerned for their safety. Villagers have said that the explosions have hurled down rocks on their roofs and courtyards.

Residents have lodged complaints regarding the issue, which they said has persisted since June 2026.

A villager, Antar Singh, said that his grandson’s house was damaged due to the blasting work as it is located close to the construction site.

“A family of six, including three children, lives here. During blasting, rocks rain down on the roof and the surrounding area. Some of the rocks weigh between 10 and 20 kilograms, causing damage to the roof and cracks in the walls.”

Damages due to blasting work in Badwai village in Ujjain. (ETV Bharat)

Antar’s grandson, Ravi, said that they have been facing the problem since June and have complained to officials about this.