Blasting Work For River Cleaning Project Results In House Damages In MP Village, Raises Safety Concerns
Authorities are undertaking work on the Shipra-Kanha duct project and blasting carried out for it has resulted in house damages.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Ujjain: Residents of Badwai village in Ujjain are bearing the brunt of cleaning of Shipra River, with blasting work for the tunnel project to divert polluted water, leading to cracks in houses and raising safety concerns.
The river cleaning is being carried out as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028, which is also known as Ujjain Kumbh Mela. The 62-day mela will run from 27 March to 27 May 2028 on the banks of the Shipra River.
As part of the river cleaning project, authorities are undertaking work on the Shipra-Kanha duct project. According to residents, blasting carried out for the project has resulted in house damages after heavy rocks fell on their houses.
The Kanha River, which flows through Indore, carries contaminated water from the urban drains, and the water in turn pollutes the Shipra River in Ujjain.
To check this, authorities have devised a Rs 919 crore plan to divert the Kanha River's water before it reaches the riverfront steps of Shipra.
To prevent the polluted water of the Kanha River from flowing into the Shipra River, the 30.15 kilometer-long closed duct is being constructed and part of the project is to raise a 12 km underground tunnel and an 18.15 km “cut-and-cover” section.
However, the construction of an underground tunnel for the Kanha diversion closed duct project, which involves blasting at a depth of about 70 to 100 feet below the surface level, has raised safety concerns.
Residents of Badwai, a village of about 650 people in Ujjain’s Ghattia tehsil, said that the blasting is causing cracks in houses.
The work has left people deeply concerned for their safety. Villagers have said that the explosions have hurled down rocks on their roofs and courtyards.
Residents have lodged complaints regarding the issue, which they said has persisted since June 2026.
A villager, Antar Singh, said that his grandson’s house was damaged due to the blasting work as it is located close to the construction site.
“A family of six, including three children, lives here. During blasting, rocks rain down on the roof and the surrounding area. Some of the rocks weigh between 10 and 20 kilograms, causing damage to the roof and cracks in the walls.”
Antar’s grandson, Ravi, said that they have been facing the problem since June and have complained to officials about this.
Ravi said that officials had assured them that they will use less explosives and take steps to prevent further damage. “The collector has suggested that we should temporarily move in with our relatives and has promised that they will get our damaged houses repaired," added Ravi.
Antar, however, questioned that how could they live with relatives who are some 40 kilometers away? “How would we tend to our farms and what about our livestock? Who will tend to them?”
Local residents said that they had not even been given prior notice before the blasting began.
Another villager, Gopal Anjana, told ETV Bharat that there was even no fixed timing during which the blasting was carried out.
"Sometimes the blasting begins as early as 6 pm, and at times it starts early in the morning," said Anjana.
Residents said that even sirens were not sounded to alert them ahead of the blasting, which at times has been so powerful that “utensils in our homes fall, and the entire house shakes.”
According to local residents, as stones rain down near their houses, it has become risky for them to venture outside. “Even the tin sheds built to house livestock have been damaged by falling stones,” said Anjana.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Ashish Singh, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh and other officials oversaw the construction work after visiting the site and have assured that the safety of local people will remain paramount.
Residents have been assured that their damaged houses will be repaired. Collector Roshan Singh said that the safety of the villagers remains their top priority.
“We have made an assurance that the affected houses will be repaired. For safety reasons, we have requested that nearby homes be vacated, and we will make alternate arrangements for the residents."
The Divisional Commissioner and Collector, after inspecting the “cut-and-cover” work on the tunnel, observed the slow pace and have sought that a show-cause notice should be issued to the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department.
Authorities have emphasised the need to prepare a detailed work plan for December and ensure completion within the stipulated timeframe.
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