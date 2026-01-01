ETV Bharat / state

Blast Near Nalagarh Police Station In Himachal Pradesh Triggers Panic On New Year Day

Solan: A major explosion was reported near Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday, police said. No injuries were reported and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast, they added.

The incident occurred at a time when tourists have gathered here from far and wide for New Year celebrations.

The impact of the blast was so strong that windows of nearby buildings and the Army hospital were cracked, triggering panic in the area. Upon information, a police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Local residents said that explosion occurred in an alley near the police station and the loud sound was heard from a distance of 400 to 500 metres. People sitting at a tea stall were startled by the loud sound and nobody could understand what had happened.