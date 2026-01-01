Blast Near Nalagarh Police Station In Himachal Pradesh Triggers Panic On New Year Day
Baddi SP Vinod Dhiman said the area has been cordoned off and forensic teams have collected samples.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Solan: A major explosion was reported near Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday, police said. No injuries were reported and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast, they added.
The incident occurred at a time when tourists have gathered here from far and wide for New Year celebrations.
The impact of the blast was so strong that windows of nearby buildings and the Army hospital were cracked, triggering panic in the area. Upon information, a police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
Local residents said that explosion occurred in an alley near the police station and the loud sound was heard from a distance of 400 to 500 metres. People sitting at a tea stall were startled by the loud sound and nobody could understand what had happened.
SP Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, said, "The incident occurred at around 9:40 am on Thursday. The explosion damaged the Investigating Officer's (IO) room of the Nalagarh police station, the Army canteen and nearby houses. The Baddi police team have sealed off the area and a forensic team has collected samples from the spot. Investigations are underway and every aspect is being probed to identify the cause of the explosion. People don't need to panic."
Dhiman further said that police did not receive any threat mail or message regarding the explosion, which could have been caused by chemicals, as scrap and waste materials were present in the area. A similar explosion due to chemicals was reported in the Nalagarh police station area recently and it is already under investigation, he added.
Police are examining the CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and if any individual is found responsible, action will be taken against him, he added.
SP Dhiman said scrap dealers are advised to exercise caution. "It is difficult to say anything at this point and the situation will become clear after the forensic report is received," he added.
