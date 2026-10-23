Five Killed In Blast At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Bihar's Siwan, Rescue Ops On
Of those reported to be killed, one has been identified as Alamgir Mian, the owner of the house and a firecracker dealer.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 7:31 PM IST
Siwan: Seven persons were reportedly killed after a massive fire broke out after an explosion in a house where illegal firecrackers were being manufactured at Alampur village in Barharia block of Bihar's Siwan district.
Of the seven who are reported to be killed in the incident, one has been identified as Alamgir Mian, the owner of the house and a firecracker dealer. Most of the deceased are members of his family, said sources. Several people are believed to have sustained injuries in the mishap.
"Five people have died in the explosion at the firecracker factory. Rescue operations are underway. The matter will be investigated from every angle," said Bharat Soni, SP, Siwan
According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so loud that people in the vicinity rushed out of their homes in panic. Locals claim that intermittent explosions continued for about an hour at the firecracker factory and it caused significant difficulties in relief and rescue operations. Upon receiving information about the explosion, several fire engines and administrative officials rushed to the spot.
A fire official said relief and rescue operations are underway at the spot. "Several fire engines are present at the scene and efforts are underway to control the fire. The police and administration's priority is to extinguish the fire, safely evacuate those trapped in the debris, and control the situation," he said, adding the actual number of deceased and injured will only be known after the rescue operation is completed and the situation returns to normal.
Locals claim that the firecracker factory was allegedly operating without a license. However, official confirmation from the administration regarding the factory's licence and legality of operation is awaited.
In August this year, at least 11 people were killed after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker warehouse on the border of Pipri and Puramufti police station areas in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.
It also caused panic in the area and damaged several nearby houses. The explosion occurred at a firecracker warehouse reportedly operating under the name Aditya, located on the border of the Pipri and Puramufti police station areas. 10 of the deceased were identified as Priyanjali (5), Praveen Singh (13), Jhanvi (12), Aditya (12), Ravi (8), Gyan Singh (40), Aditya (8), Anju (32), Vikram Saroj (35), Ansh (6).
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