ETV Bharat / state

Five Killed In Blast At Illegal Firecracker Unit In Bihar's Siwan, Rescue Ops On

Siwan: Seven persons were reportedly killed after a massive fire broke out after an explosion in a house where illegal firecrackers were being manufactured at Alampur village in Barharia block of Bihar's Siwan district.

Of the seven who are reported to be killed in the incident, one has been identified as Alamgir Mian, the owner of the house and a firecracker dealer. Most of the deceased are members of his family, said sources. Several people are believed to have sustained injuries in the mishap.

"Five people have died in the explosion at the firecracker factory. Rescue operations are underway. The matter will be investigated from every angle," said Bharat Soni, SP, Siwan

According to eyewitnesses, the explosion was so loud that people in the vicinity rushed out of their homes in panic. Locals claim that intermittent explosions continued for about an hour at the firecracker factory and it caused significant difficulties in relief and rescue operations. Upon receiving information about the explosion, several fire engines and administrative officials rushed to the spot.

A fire official said relief and rescue operations are underway at the spot. "Several fire engines are present at the scene and efforts are underway to control the fire. The police and administration's priority is to extinguish the fire, safely evacuate those trapped in the debris, and control the situation," he said, adding the actual number of deceased and injured will only be known after the rescue operation is completed and the situation returns to normal.