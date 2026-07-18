ETV Bharat / state

Blast Damages Residential Building In Eastern Kolkata; Explosives Recovered, One Detained

Kolkata: A blast in a residential area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata partially damaged a building, with police suspecting that explosives used in making crude bombs might have caused the incident.

At least one person was injured in the explosion that took place in the Dakshin Narayanpur area of Rajarhat on Friday evening, causing panic among residents of the building and in the neighbourhood. A team of NIA officials visited the site on Saturday afternoon, inspected the blast site and spoke to the locals of the densely populated Suparibagan area of Rajarhat.

Officials said the central agency, which took suo motu cognisance of the incident, held a preliminary investigation in the aftermath of the explosion and will submit its report to the Union home ministry, although the responsibility of the probe remained with the local New Town police station.

"Based on the report, the MHA will decide whether or not to hand over the investigation to the NIA," an official said.

Police on Saturday said one person has been detained for questioning, while the prime suspect, Md Shamim alias Salim, a resident of the Kamarhati area of North 24 Parganas district, was on the run.

Earlier in the day, personnel of the Bengal fire services department, the special task force of the state police and the CID's bomb disposal squad reached the spot to sanitise the affected building.

"We have recovered two bombs, but it cannot be ascertained whether they are live or inert. We will defuse them as per protocol," a police officer said. Fragments of multiple crude bombs and raw material for making explosives were recovered from the blast site, police said.