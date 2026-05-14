ETV Bharat / state

Blast At Firecracker Factory In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas Leaves Four Dead, Several Injured

Dewas: At least four persons were killed and 23 others injured after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday morning. The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown, police said.

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am in Tonk Kalan area on Maksi Road in Dewas, triggered chaos and panic in the area. A huge plume of smoke was seen billowing from the factory and locals rushed in to help the injured.

Upon information, district administration officials and relief teams immediately rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. Villagers from the surrounding areas are also assisting in the rescue work. Fire tenders from both Dewas and Ujjain districts were dispatched to the site to douse the flames.

Rescue operations are currently underway on a war footing at the site with teams from the administration and the police actively engaged in relief work.