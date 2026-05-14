Blast At Firecracker Factory In Madhya Pradesh's Dewas Leaves Four Dead, Several Injured
Dewas Police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion and rescue operations are currently underway.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Dewas: At least four persons were killed and 23 others injured after a massive explosion took place at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district on Thursday morning. The exact cause of the explosion is still unknown, police said.
The incident, which occurred around 11:30 am in Tonk Kalan area on Maksi Road in Dewas, triggered chaos and panic in the area. A huge plume of smoke was seen billowing from the factory and locals rushed in to help the injured.
Upon information, district administration officials and relief teams immediately rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations. Villagers from the surrounding areas are also assisting in the rescue work. Fire tenders from both Dewas and Ujjain districts were dispatched to the site to douse the flames.
Rescue operations are currently underway on a war footing at the site with teams from the administration and the police actively engaged in relief work.
Eyewitnesses said that the condition of several individuals is extremely critical. The injured were rescued from inside the factory and transported to the Dewas District Hospital. Meanwhile, the staff at the hospital were placed on alert so that treatment of the critically injured could be started the moment they arrived here.
Locals apprehend that the death toll is likely to rise in view of the magnitude of the accident.
According to hospital sources, 12 critically injured patients are currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital while 11 patients have been referred to Indore.
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