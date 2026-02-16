ETV Bharat / state

Major Blast And Fire At Faridabad Chemical Factory Leave Over 40 Injure

Faridabad: More than 42 people have been injured in a massive fire explosion at Kalka Chemical Company in Sector-24 of Faridabad on Monday. The explosion was followed by a boiler blast.

According to officials, among the injured, 12 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in the city, which 30 others have been admitted to the Fortis Hospital for treatment. Among the injured are three police personnel and two firefighters who were part of the rescue efforts.

Fire department officials stated that they received information about the blaze around 4:30 pm and soon firefighting operations began. Rescue teams evacuated nearby areas as a precautionary measure.

SDM Trilok Chand informed that nearly 30 drums containing chemicals were stored outside the factory premises, and the explosion affected people moving in the vicinity.