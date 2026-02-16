Major Blast And Fire At Faridabad Chemical Factory Leave Over 40 Injure
Among the injured are three police personnel and two firefighters who were part of the rescue efforts.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST
Faridabad: More than 42 people have been injured in a massive fire explosion at Kalka Chemical Company in Sector-24 of Faridabad on Monday. The explosion was followed by a boiler blast.
According to officials, among the injured, 12 people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in the city, which 30 others have been admitted to the Fortis Hospital for treatment. Among the injured are three police personnel and two firefighters who were part of the rescue efforts.
Fire department officials stated that they received information about the blaze around 4:30 pm and soon firefighting operations began. Rescue teams evacuated nearby areas as a precautionary measure.
SDM Trilok Chand informed that nearly 30 drums containing chemicals were stored outside the factory premises, and the explosion affected people moving in the vicinity.
Faridabad Chief Medical Officer Jayant Ahuja said that ambulances were stationed at the site, hospital wards were cleared to accommodate victims, and doctors who were on leave were called back to manage the emergency. “We are fully prepared, and the injured are being given initial treatment,” he added.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police and district administration have launched an investigation into the incident.
Ballabhgarh MLA and former Cabinet Minister Mool Chand Sharma visited the site following the incident. Calling it a tragic accident, he said authorities are gathering complete information and assured that appropriate action would be taken after a detailed inquiry.
