Blackbuck Population Rises In Ganjam, Census Records 9,287 Animals Across Three Forest Divisions

Berhampur: In what can be called a good news for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, the population of blackbucks in Odisha’s Ganjam district has once again shown a steady upward trend, with the latest census recording 9,287 animals across three forest divisions. The findings came out after the recently concluded blackbuck census conducted by the State Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

Carried out across 123 census units in the district, the census has confirmed a consistent blackbuck population rise since 2020, reflecting improved conservation measures, favourable habitat conditions and also increased public awareness.

Berhampur Forest Division has recorded 2,856 blackbucks this year, including 826 males, 1,982 females and 48 fawns. The population has risen steadily from 2,475 in 2020, 2,574 in 2021, and 2,287 in 2023, indicating long-term recovery despite minor fluctuations.

In South Ghumusar Forest Division, the highest concentration of the animal was found. A total of 5,972 blackbucks were counted this year, which is an increase of 345 animals compared to 2025, when the population stood at 5,627. Earlier census figures recorded 4,114 in 2020, 4,483 in 2021, and 4,636 in 2023, underscoring sustained growth.