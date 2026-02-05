Blackbuck Population Rises In Ganjam, Census Records 9,287 Animals Across Three Forest Divisions
Consistent conservation efforts, favourable climate, and community awareness have helped Ganjam district in Odisha increase blackbuck population by over 2,400 animals in just six years.
February 5, 2026
Berhampur: In what can be called a good news for wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists, the population of blackbucks in Odisha’s Ganjam district has once again shown a steady upward trend, with the latest census recording 9,287 animals across three forest divisions. The findings came out after the recently concluded blackbuck census conducted by the State Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.
Carried out across 123 census units in the district, the census has confirmed a consistent blackbuck population rise since 2020, reflecting improved conservation measures, favourable habitat conditions and also increased public awareness.
Berhampur Forest Division has recorded 2,856 blackbucks this year, including 826 males, 1,982 females and 48 fawns. The population has risen steadily from 2,475 in 2020, 2,574 in 2021, and 2,287 in 2023, indicating long-term recovery despite minor fluctuations.
In South Ghumusar Forest Division, the highest concentration of the animal was found. A total of 5,972 blackbucks were counted this year, which is an increase of 345 animals compared to 2025, when the population stood at 5,627. Earlier census figures recorded 4,114 in 2020, 4,483 in 2021, and 4,636 in 2023, underscoring sustained growth.
Similarly in North Ghumusar Forest Division, the blackbuck population increased from 404 in 2025 to 459 this year, marking a total increase of 55 animals than last year.
According to consolidated district data for 2026, Ganjam is now home to 2,104 male blackbucks, 5,832 females and 1,351 fawns. In comparison, the district had recorded 8,789 blackbucks in 2025, 7,273 in 2023, 7,358 in 2021 and 6,875 in 2020, indicating a clear long-term upward trend.
A total of 35 census teams were deployed across the forest areas of Berhampur, Khalikote, Digapahandi and adjoining ranges to conduct the enumeration exercise under the supervision of the Forest Department.
Environmental activist Sagar Patra, who participated in the census, attributed the rising numbers of 'near threatened' blackbuck to favourable climatic conditions, increased community awareness and the availability of natural food sources such as moong and pulses crops near blackbuck habitats.
“During this year’s census, a good number of fawns were sighted which means there is a healthy and breeding population,” Patra said.
Forest officials say continued habitat protection and community participation will be the main factors that can sustain this positive conservation outcome. While the blackbuck population has recovered in protected areas, they are still threatened by many reasons like habitat loss, poaching and stray dogs. Blackbucks are listed under Schedule I of India's Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which mandates them high protection.
