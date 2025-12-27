Black Dried Fish Bring Recognition For Kolleru Lake
The unique taste and traditional preparation methods have made Kolleru dried fish a sought-after delicacy, with nearly 90 tonnes of it being exported every year.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
Kaikalur: Kolleru Lake, which is known for its rich biodiversity, is now getting recognition for its delicious black dried fish that has carved a special place for itself in both domestic and international markets. The unique taste and traditional preparation methods have made Kolleru dried fish a sought-after delicacy, with nearly 90 tonnes of it being exported every year.
Kolleru is home to around 90 varieties of fish. From ancient times, fishermen in the surrounding villages have depended on traditional fishing practices for their livelihood, selling fresh fish in the nearby markets.
However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when transportation to markets became difficult, fishermen began drying the fish available to prevent wastage. What began as a necessity has now transformed into a sustainable livelihood for nearly 200 families across five villages, including Pandiripallegudem, Shringavarappadu and Penumakalanka in Kaikalur and Mandavalli mandals.
A mere mention of Kolleru brings the Korameen (Murrel) fish to mind. While fresh Korameen sells for around Rs. 400 per kg, dried Korameen fetches up to Rs. 800 per kg due to its enhanced flavour and longer shelf life.
In addition, there is a strong demand for small fish varieties such as Natu Goraka, Ingilai, Bommidai, Jallalu and Valuga that are sold at prices ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 300 per kg. Small shrimps found in Kolleru are also dried and marketed.
Tilapia Goraka and bitter Beetroot fish that are abundantly available in the Lake, are dried and supplied to shrimp feed companies. Every year, fishermen export about 30 tonnes of large dried fish and 60 tonnes of small dried fish. These products are transported to markets in Tadepalligudem and Vijayawada from where they are exported to Tamil Nadu, Odisha and West Bengal. The annual turnover from this trade is estimated at nearly Rs. 5 crore.
What sets Kolleru dried fish apart is the chemical-free preservation method. Fishermen follow age-old practices by adding salt, turmeric and crushed chillies. The fish is dried naturally under the sun. No harmful chemicals are used, and this enhances both taste and nutritional value. Though production slightly reduces during certain periods, demand peaks during the three summer months. This activity has also created employment opportunities for women who cannot migrate for work during the dry season.
Superintendent at Kaikalur Community Health Centre, Dr Alladi Srinivas, said the dried fish from Kolleru are rich in proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, D, B12, and K, along with minerals like zinc, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, iodine and copper. He said these nutrients help strengthen bones, improve heart health, support brain development and reduce bad cholesterol. He also noted that regular consumption can help reduce urinary tract-related problems in women.
With tradition, taste and nutrition combined, Kolleru’s black dried fish continues to win hearts far beyond the Lake’s shores.
Read More