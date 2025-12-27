ETV Bharat / state

Black Dried Fish Bring Recognition For Kolleru Lake

Kaikalur: Kolleru Lake, which is known for its rich biodiversity, is now getting recognition for its delicious black dried fish that has carved a special place for itself in both domestic and international markets. The unique taste and traditional preparation methods have made Kolleru dried fish a sought-after delicacy, with nearly 90 tonnes of it being exported every year.

Kolleru is home to around 90 varieties of fish. From ancient times, fishermen in the surrounding villages have depended on traditional fishing practices for their livelihood, selling fresh fish in the nearby markets.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when transportation to markets became difficult, fishermen began drying the fish available to prevent wastage. What began as a necessity has now transformed into a sustainable livelihood for nearly 200 families across five villages, including Pandiripallegudem, Shringavarappadu and Penumakalanka in Kaikalur and Mandavalli mandals.

A mere mention of Kolleru brings the Korameen (Murrel) fish to mind. While fresh Korameen sells for around Rs. 400 per kg, dried Korameen fetches up to Rs. 800 per kg due to its enhanced flavour and longer shelf life.

In addition, there is a strong demand for small fish varieties such as Natu Goraka, Ingilai, Bommidai, Jallalu and Valuga that are sold at prices ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 300 per kg. Small shrimps found in Kolleru are also dried and marketed.