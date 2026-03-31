Black Carrot Cultivation Trial Succeeds In Nilgiris, Tourists Drawn To Unique Crop
Nilgiris witnesses successful black carrot cultivation as officials highlight nutritional benefits, while tourists gather to see the rare crop at Sim’s Park.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 5:34 PM IST
Nilgiris: The successful trial cultivation of black carrots in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, marks a significant step for local horticulture, garnering strong interest from tourists and horticulturists.
The initiative was undertaken at Sim’s Park, a prominent centre for tourism and horticultural research. For the first time, the state Department of Horticulture introduced black carrot as an experimental crop in the region.
Seeds were sourced from Delhi and carefully raised in a nursery to adapt to Coonoor’s cool climatic conditions before being transplanted.
The crop matured over 90-100 days and has now been harvested. Officials said the trial yielded encouraging results, with both the quality and quantity of produce meeting expectations. The success of the experiment has opened up opportunities to diversify crops in the hill region.
Black carrot is a distinctive variety widely grown in northern India, especially during winters. It is commonly used in traditional dishes, sweets, and fermented beverages, making it both a culinary and cultural staple in several regions.
Apart from its unique deep purple-black colour, the crop is valued for its rich nutritional profile. Experts say black carrots are packed with beta-carotene, potassium, Vitamin K and high levels of antioxidants. These nutrients are known to boost immunity, support skin health, and help protect body cells from damage.
Horticulture experts also note that black carrots may have higher antioxidant content than regular orange or red carrots, making them increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers.
Encouraged by the success of this trial, officials believe that black carrot cultivation could be expanded commercially in the Nilgiris in the future, especially given the region’s favourable climate and growing interest in high-value crops.
The project was monitored by Horticulture Department officials Nithya and Assistant Horticulture Officer Guru, who closely studied the crop’s growth and adaptability. They described the initiative as a significant step towards introducing new and sustainable crop varieties in the region.
Meanwhile, Sim’s Park authorities noted that tourists visiting the park are showing curiosity and enthusiasm as they observe the rare cultivation. The presence of such unique crops is also expected to enhance the park’s appeal as both a tourist destination and a centre for agricultural innovation.
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