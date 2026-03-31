ETV Bharat / state

Black Carrot Cultivation Trial Succeeds In Nilgiris, Tourists Drawn To Unique Crop

Black carrots cultivated at Sim’s Park in Coonoor, as tourists gather to witness the rare crop in the Nilgiris district. ( ETV Bharat )

Nilgiris: The successful trial cultivation of black carrots in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, marks a significant step for local horticulture, garnering strong interest from tourists and horticulturists.

The initiative was undertaken at Sim’s Park, a prominent centre for tourism and horticultural research. For the first time, the state Department of Horticulture introduced black carrot as an experimental crop in the region.

Seeds were sourced from Delhi and carefully raised in a nursery to adapt to Coonoor’s cool climatic conditions before being transplanted.

The crop matured over 90-100 days and has now been harvested. Officials said the trial yielded encouraging results, with both the quality and quantity of produce meeting expectations. The success of the experiment has opened up opportunities to diversify crops in the hill region.

Black carrot is a distinctive variety widely grown in northern India, especially during winters. It is commonly used in traditional dishes, sweets, and fermented beverages, making it both a culinary and cultural staple in several regions.