BKU Leader Booked In Punjab After 'Murder' Of A Man Suspected To Be Behind His Brother's Death
Police have recovered the body of Lovejit Singh from the house of BKU state president following which a case has been registered.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Tarn Taran: Police have registered a case against three persons, including Satnam Singh, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Majhail Group, following the killing of Lovejit Singh, who was suspected to have murdered his brother Satpala Singh Pala on August 12.
The action came after the bloodied body of Lovejit, a resident of village Kot Budha, was recovered from Satnam's house.
Tarn Taran Superintendent of Police (SP) Ripudaman said that a case has been registered against Satnam and his associates and an investigation is underway.
"Further action will be taken on the basis of the statements of family members of the deceased Lovejit Singh," said the SP. Police have recovered a kirpan while further investigation was underway. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.
Pala was shot dead on August 12, and today was the bhog (final prayer) of Pala. The police case was registered after the body of Lovejit was recovered from the house of Satnam in village Booh.
Dalbir Singh, father of Satnam Singh, however, said that the body was thrown at their house by some people who fled afterwards. "Some people in a car came out of their house and threw the body of Lovejit and fled. The people in the car had said that Lovejit had been the victim of some accident."
Dalbir said that Satnam was not present at the house when the body was thrown there. Police are exploring revenge as the motive for the death, as Lovejit's body was found at Satnam's house only a day before the Bhog.
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