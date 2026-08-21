ETV Bharat / state

BKU Leader Booked In Punjab After 'Murder' Of A Man Suspected To Be Behind His Brother's Death

Tarn Taran: Police have registered a case against three persons, including Satnam Singh, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Majhail Group, following the killing of Lovejit Singh, who was suspected to have murdered his brother Satpala Singh Pala on August 12.

The action came after the bloodied body of Lovejit, a resident of village Kot Budha, was recovered from Satnam's house.

Tarn Taran Superintendent of Police (SP) Ripudaman said that a case has been registered against Satnam and his associates and an investigation is underway.

"Further action will be taken on the basis of the statements of family members of the deceased Lovejit Singh," said the SP. Police have recovered a kirpan while further investigation was underway. The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.