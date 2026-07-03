ETV Bharat / state

Alarmed By Ram Mandir Donation Theft, BKTC Issues Directive To Its Shrines In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In the wake of the alleged theft of donations to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which oversees the management of approximately 52 temples in Uttarakhand, including the Char Dham, has issued instructions to enhance transparency and oversight at shrines under its jurisdiction.

An office memorandum issued by the committee's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sohan Singh Rangad, mandates complete transparency in the maintenance and accounting of donations, offerings, gifts, rents, and other income received at the temples.

The letter issued on Thursday clearly states that reports of embezzlement are currently surfacing through the media regarding donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Therefore, special vigilance is necessary to prevent future complaints or disputes at the temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee".

The CEO's instructions have been sent to officials and employees posted at all donation and offering counting points, accounting sections, treasury, rest rooms, and puja counters. The letter states that there should be no negligence at any level in the preservation and maintenance of funds, materials, or other offerings received by the temples. This apart, all receipts should be accounted for in a systematic and transparent manner.

The BKTC has also instructed concerned officers in charge to maintain special vigilance. According to the letter, each in-charge shall ensure that all processes related to donations and offerings are conducted in accordance with established regulations and that records of income and materials are kept up-to-date. "The committee believes that a transparent system not only strengthens the trust of devotees but also prevents any disputes and allegations," it stated.