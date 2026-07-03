Alarmed By Ram Mandir Donation Theft, BKTC Issues Directive To Its Shrines In Uttarakhand
The directive states that special vigilance is necessary to prevent future complaints or disputes at the temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Dehradun: In the wake of the alleged theft of donations to Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), which oversees the management of approximately 52 temples in Uttarakhand, including the Char Dham, has issued instructions to enhance transparency and oversight at shrines under its jurisdiction.
An office memorandum issued by the committee's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sohan Singh Rangad, mandates complete transparency in the maintenance and accounting of donations, offerings, gifts, rents, and other income received at the temples.
The letter issued on Thursday clearly states that reports of embezzlement are currently surfacing through the media regarding donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "Therefore, special vigilance is necessary to prevent future complaints or disputes at the temples under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee".
The CEO's instructions have been sent to officials and employees posted at all donation and offering counting points, accounting sections, treasury, rest rooms, and puja counters. The letter states that there should be no negligence at any level in the preservation and maintenance of funds, materials, or other offerings received by the temples. This apart, all receipts should be accounted for in a systematic and transparent manner.
The BKTC has also instructed concerned officers in charge to maintain special vigilance. According to the letter, each in-charge shall ensure that all processes related to donations and offerings are conducted in accordance with established regulations and that records of income and materials are kept up-to-date. "The committee believes that a transparent system not only strengthens the trust of devotees but also prevents any disputes and allegations," it stated.
The letter also states that if any irregularities, discrepancies, or complaints arise in the future, strict action will be taken against the concerned officer or employee.
Temples under BKTC, including Badrinath and Kedarnath Dham, receive donations and offerings worth crores of rupees every year. This amount increases further during the Char Dham Yatra.
A copy of the BKTC order has also been sent to the officers in charge of Badrinath and Kedarnath, the Thali offering in-charge, accountants and treasurers, and the managers and caretakers of all rest houses. The committee has asked all concerned officials to ensure strict compliance with the directives.
The BKTC has 47 major temples in Uttarakhand under its jurisdiction. These include the Badrinath and Kedarnath shrines, as well as the Triyuginarayan Temple, Narasimha Temple, Vishwanath Temple, Omkareshwar Temple, Kalimath Temple, Brahmakapal Shila and Parikrama-Badrinath, Tapt Kund, Shankaracharya Samadhi, Madmaheshwar, Tungnath, Rudranath, Kalpeshwar, Yogadhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri, Vriddha Badri, Mata Murti Temple, Vasudeva Temple, Gauri Kund Temple, Adi Kedareshwar Temple, the five Shila Badrinath (Narada Shila, Nrisimha Shila, Barahi Shila, Garuda Shila, and Markandeya Shila), the five streams (Prahlad Dhara, Kurma Dhara, Bhrigu Dhara, Urvashi Dhara, and Indira Dhara), the Usha Temple in Ukhimath, Kalishila, and Vasudhara.
The BKTC operates under the 1939 Act. It manages the opening and closing of the doors of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples, among others. It is also responsible for passing budgets for the development of these temples and the comfort of pilgrims. A budget of Rs 121 crore was passed for the Char Dham Yatra 2026 at the BKTC's budget meeting. BJP leader Hemant Dwivedi is currently the president of the BKTC. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani recently visited the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples and donated Rs 10 crore to the committee.
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