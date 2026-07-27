BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' In Response To Kolkata Students' Protest Violence, Two More Accused Held
Multiple cases have been filed in connection with violence and assault during the July 24 students' protest in Kolkata, report Ayan Neogi and Papri Chatterjee.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Kolkata: Countering the unrest surrounding the protest over alleged NEET irregularities in Kolkata on Friday, BJP on Monday took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the city, condemning "anti-national" slogans that were raised on the streets two days back.
In connection with the vandalism and attack on police personnel and journalists during the protest, Kolkata Police arrested two more persons, taking the total arrests to 16.
The accused, Waqar Azam (35), a resident of the Bright Street area under Karaya police station, and Mohammad Javed Akhtar (32)of Dr Abdul Kabir Road area under Nadial police station, were arrested on Sunday night.
Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner (Crime) Kunal Agarwal said, "The investigation is ongoing. We are identifying the accused and bringing them to justice."
The Tiranga Rally was conducted with the national flag. The participants asserted that this was not a political event but a "citizens' march to uphold the nation's honour and democratic values." They said the march was held following directives of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who is in North Bengal.
As part of the yatra, two rallies were held, the North Kolkata procession was from Sealdah to Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, and the South Kolkata march was from Golpark to Jadavpur 8B bus stand. With the beating of dhaks (traditional drums) and patriotic songs, the event took on a festive atmosphere.
Tamoghna Ghosh, the BJP's North Kolkata District President, led the rally in North Kolkata, and prominent leaders present on the occasion were Tapas Roy, Sajal Ghosh, and Shankudeb Panda. They maintained that the event transcended party identity, aiming instead to convey a message of national unity.
Sharp jibes at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) were also evident during the marches. Participants carried various placards, some displaying, 'cockroach-killing spray' symbolically.
BJP leader Sajal Ghosh said, "The scenes of violence witnessed at Dharmatala under the guise of a protest are deeply concerning for democracy. Journalists were assaulted, and police personnel came under attack. Today, ordinary citizens have taken to the streets holding the national flag to oppose those conspiring against the nation. This is not about the BJP or any other party; it is a matter concerning the country."
He further alleged that Leftist, Congress, Trinamool, and Jamaat-linked forces are uniting under the guise of the CJP to serve their own political agendas.
Lalbazar sources investigating into the violence during students' protest on Friday said that the identities of several individuals involved in the incident have been established, and searches are underway to locate them. The police said action will be taken against everyone who took the law into their hands under the guise of the protest. Authorities are examining not only the roles of those who directly participated in the vandalism but also those who instigated or planned the violence.
It has already been revealed that the arrested accused were neither students nor CJP members. Multiple cases have already been filed regarding the incident.
As part of the investigation, police took 11 of the accused to the scene for crime reconstruction on Monday
Police sources indicate that chaos was deliberately instigated in the area during the protest. CCTV footage from the scene, media videos, eyewitness accounts, and digital evidence are being analyed. Police believe that reconstructing the incident will clarify the roles of the accused and potentially yield crucial leads.
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