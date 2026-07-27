ETV Bharat / state

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra' In Response To Kolkata Students' Protest Violence, Two More Accused Held

Kolkata: Countering the unrest surrounding the protest over alleged NEET irregularities in Kolkata on Friday, BJP on Monday took out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in the city, condemning "anti-national" slogans that were raised on the streets two days back.

In connection with the vandalism and attack on police personnel and journalists during the protest, Kolkata Police arrested two more persons, taking the total arrests to 16.

The accused, Waqar Azam (35), a resident of the Bright Street area under Karaya police station, and Mohammad Javed Akhtar (32)of Dr Abdul Kabir Road area under Nadial police station, were arrested on Sunday night.

Kolkata Police Additional Commissioner (Crime) Kunal Agarwal said, "The investigation is ongoing. We are identifying the accused and bringing them to justice."

The Tiranga Rally was conducted with the national flag. The participants asserted that this was not a political event but a "citizens' march to uphold the nation's honour and democratic values." They said the march was held following directives of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who is in North Bengal.

As part of the yatra, two rallies were held, the North Kolkata procession was from Sealdah to Dorina Crossing in Dharmatala, and the South Kolkata march was from Golpark to Jadavpur 8B bus stand. With the beating of dhaks (traditional drums) and patriotic songs, the event took on a festive atmosphere.

Tamoghna Ghosh, the BJP's North Kolkata District President, led the rally in North Kolkata, and prominent leaders present on the occasion were Tapas Roy, Sajal Ghosh, and Shankudeb Panda. They maintained that the event transcended party identity, aiming instead to convey a message of national unity.