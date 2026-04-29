ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Pravesh Wahi Elected Delhi Mayor, Monika Pant Deputy

New Delhi: BJP's Rohini East ward councillor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday was elected as the new Mayor of Delhi, securing a decisive victory with a landslide margin. The outcome was largely anticipated as the BJP holds a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"In alignment with the functioning and principles of our organisation, Delhi deserves to receive enhanced amenities. We will strive to work to the utmost extent for the welfare of the people," Wahi said after his victory.

While the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to stay away from the mayoral contest, Wahi defeated Congress candidate Mohammad Zarif in the election. Among the 165 votes cast, Wahi secured 156 votes, while the Congress nominee managed to get just nine.

Councillors picked Monika Pant, who is a councillor from ward number 206 in Anand Vihar, as the deputy mayor. "We will carry forward the work initiated by the former mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh. We will also work extensively on every issue concerning women," she said.

Wahi had earlier won the Ward No. 53 seat with a commanding margin in the 2022 municipal elections. A Bachelor of Arts from Shivaji College under Delhi University in 1984, Wahi is also serving as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

His political journey began with the BJP Yuva Morcha in 2002, followed by several organisational responsibilities before entering electoral politics. Wahi was first elected as a councillor in 2007 from Rohini and later from Naharpur, and also served a second term between 2012 and 2017.