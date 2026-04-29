BJP's Pravesh Wahi Elected Delhi Mayor, Monika Pant Deputy
Among the 165 votes cast, Wahi secured 156 votes, while the Congress nominee managed to get just nine, as AAP refrained from contesting the elections.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:48 PM IST
New Delhi: BJP's Rohini East ward councillor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday was elected as the new Mayor of Delhi, securing a decisive victory with a landslide margin. The outcome was largely anticipated as the BJP holds a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).
"In alignment with the functioning and principles of our organisation, Delhi deserves to receive enhanced amenities. We will strive to work to the utmost extent for the welfare of the people," Wahi said after his victory.
#WATCH दिल्ली मेयर के नवनिर्वाचित मेयर प्रवेश वाही ने कहा, " हमारे संगठन के कार्य के अनुरूप, सिद्धांतों के अनुरूप दिल्ली को अधिक सुविधाएं मिले, हम लोगों के लिए अधिक से अधिक काम कर पाएं, इसकी हम कोशिश करेंगे..." pic.twitter.com/OeZyTvIofj— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2026
While the Opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chose to stay away from the mayoral contest, Wahi defeated Congress candidate Mohammad Zarif in the election. Among the 165 votes cast, Wahi secured 156 votes, while the Congress nominee managed to get just nine.
Councillors picked Monika Pant, who is a councillor from ward number 206 in Anand Vihar, as the deputy mayor. "We will carry forward the work initiated by the former mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh. We will also work extensively on every issue concerning women," she said.
Wahi had earlier won the Ward No. 53 seat with a commanding margin in the 2022 municipal elections. A Bachelor of Arts from Shivaji College under Delhi University in 1984, Wahi is also serving as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Municipal Corporation.
His political journey began with the BJP Yuva Morcha in 2002, followed by several organisational responsibilities before entering electoral politics. Wahi was first elected as a councillor in 2007 from Rohini and later from Naharpur, and also served a second term between 2012 and 2017.
He held important positions like chairman of the Rohini zonal committee from 2010 to 2012 and chairman of the standing committee in the erstwhile North Corporation between 2016 and 2017.
Expressing gratitude towards Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other ministers of the Delhi government for nominating him, Wahi had said that the financial challenges of the MCD were no longer a major concern. If elected, his focus would be on improving sanitation services significantly with the support of the Delhi government, which has been assisting with funds.
Congratulating Wahi, Gupta said, "This victory represents the triumph of developmental continuity in Delhi and an unwavering dedication to public service. Under your capable leadership, the municipal administration will gain fresh momentum in its developmental endeavours, and our shared resolve to make life easier for the residents of Delhi will be realised. Heartiest congratulations on your successful and distinguished tenure."
दिल्ली नगर निगम में महापौर एवं उप-महापौर के चुनाव में भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रत्याशी श्री @praveshwahi जी को महापौर तथा श्रीमती @drmonikapant जी को उप-महापौर निर्वाचित होने पर हार्दिक बधाई।— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 29, 2026
यह विजय दिल्ली में विकास की निरंतरता और जनसेवा के प्रति अटूट विश्वास की जीत है। आप दोनों…
On Monday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta nominated 14 legislators to the electoral college for the mayoral poll, including 11 MLAs from the BJP and three from the AAP. The next full general elections for all 250 wards of the MCD are expected to be held in 2027, as the current House has a five-year tenure beginning from its first sitting in late 2022. However, as per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, the term of the Mayor is limited to one year.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation comprises a total of 273 votes, consisting of 249 councillors, 10 MPs, and 14 nominated MLAs. A minimum of 137 votes is required to secure a majority.
Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has formally joined the BJP, criticised AAP for failing to field a candidate in the MCD mayoral elections. She asserted that the party ought to uphold its faith in democracy, even if it anticipates a defeat.
#WATCH दिल्ली: राज्यसभा सांसद स्वाति मालीवाल ने MCD मेयर चुनाव पर कहा, " दिल्ली के विकास के लिए mcd बहुत जरूरी है। जब तक दिल्ली में aap की सरकार रही तब तक उन्होंने बहुत बुरा हाल कर रखा था। अब mcd और दिल्ली सरकार को साथ काम करने की जरूरत है। अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अपना कोई उम्मीदवार… pic.twitter.com/jlquixv361— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2026
Maliwal alleged that AAP's decision not to field a candidate casts doubt upon its commitment to democratic processes. "Arvind Kejriwal has not fielded a candidate of his own. What kind of politics is this? He ought to have faith in democracy. He knows that he will lose the election, yet he should have contested it regardless," she added.
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