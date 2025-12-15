ETV Bharat / state

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP's National Working President

New Delhi: Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin, took charge as BJP's National Working President after his arrival in Delhi from Patna on Monday.

Nabin was given a warm welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by senior BJP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Nabin headed straight to the party's national office from the airport. Upon being given the responsibility of BJP's working president, Nabin had stated on Sunday that he would uphold the leadership's trust.

At 45, Nabin is the youngest BJP working president, a choice that fits into the party's broader push to elevate younger leaders to positions of responsibility.

Nabin is a well-known figure in Bihar politics. Born in Patna and hailing from the Kayastha community, he is currently the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar government.