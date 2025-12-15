ETV Bharat / state

Nitin Nabin Takes Charge As BJP's National Working President

Nabin, the youngest working president of BJP, had said he would uphold the leadership's trust.

Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin, who has been appointed BJP's National Working President, arrived in Delhi from Patna on Monday.
Nitin Nabin being welcomed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 15, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

Updated : December 15, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST

New Delhi: Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin, took charge as BJP's National Working President after his arrival in Delhi from Patna on Monday.

Nabin was given a warm welcome at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by senior BJP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and State BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Nabin headed straight to the party's national office from the airport. Upon being given the responsibility of BJP's working president, Nabin had stated on Sunday that he would uphold the leadership's trust.

At 45, Nabin is the youngest BJP working president, a choice that fits into the party's broader push to elevate younger leaders to positions of responsibility.

Nabin is a well-known figure in Bihar politics. Born in Patna and hailing from the Kayastha community, he is currently the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar government.

His father, Nabin Kishore Sinha, was a senior BJP leader. Nabin has been active in politics since his father's death and has been elected MLA five times.

He won from Bankipur Assembly constituency in Patna on a BJP ticket in the recently concluded Bihar elections and secured 98,299 votes. He defeated RJD's candidate Rekha Kumari by a huge margin of 51,936 votes. Nabin had won for the first time from Patna West in the 2006 by-election.

JP's confidence in Nitin Nabin is primarily because of his organisational experience. He was made in-charge of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, where the party registered a sweeping victory. This success, along with his experience in party organisation, played a key role in the party placing its trust in him.

According to BJP sources, a formal election for the national president's post will be held after January 14. Nitin Nabin's appointment to the post will be ratified at the BJP National Council meeting, which is scheduled to be held in April. All procedures for his election as president are likely to be completed before that, party sources added.

