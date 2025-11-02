ETV Bharat / state

BJP’s Kumar Pranay Declares Rs 170 Crore Assets, Tops ADR List As Bihar's Richest Candidate

Munger: With four days to go for the first phase of voting in Bihar, Kumar Pranay, the NDA alliance's BJP candidate from the Munger constituency, has filed his election affidavit, revealing details of his assets worth Rs 170 crore. According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Kumar Pranay tops the list of the richest candidates in Bihar.

According to the affidavit, his movable assets, which include cash, bank deposits, shares, and other investments, are valued at Rs 83.35 crore. Meanwhile, immovable assets include agricultural and non-agricultural land, along with buildings, with a current market value of Rs 86.65 crore.

His wife's declared movable assets are worth Rs 132 crore. The ADR report lists 519 (40 per cent) of the 1,303 candidates in the first phase as millionaires.

More than double the income in five years

Along with Kumar Pranay's assets, his income has also risen. According to the affidavit, his income was Rs 4.36 lakh in the financial year 2020-21, which increased to Rs 10.75 lakh in 2024-25. This means that his income has increased by more than 146 per cent in just five years.