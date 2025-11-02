BJP’s Kumar Pranay Declares Rs 170 Crore Assets, Tops ADR List As Bihar's Richest Candidate
The ADR report lists 519 (40 per cent) of the 1,303 candidates in the first phase as millionaires in Bihar.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 5:51 PM IST
Munger: With four days to go for the first phase of voting in Bihar, Kumar Pranay, the NDA alliance's BJP candidate from the Munger constituency, has filed his election affidavit, revealing details of his assets worth Rs 170 crore. According to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Kumar Pranay tops the list of the richest candidates in Bihar.
According to the affidavit, his movable assets, which include cash, bank deposits, shares, and other investments, are valued at Rs 83.35 crore. Meanwhile, immovable assets include agricultural and non-agricultural land, along with buildings, with a current market value of Rs 86.65 crore.
His wife's declared movable assets are worth Rs 132 crore. The ADR report lists 519 (40 per cent) of the 1,303 candidates in the first phase as millionaires.
More than double the income in five years
Along with Kumar Pranay's assets, his income has also risen. According to the affidavit, his income was Rs 4.36 lakh in the financial year 2020-21, which increased to Rs 10.75 lakh in 2024-25. This means that his income has increased by more than 146 per cent in just five years.
According to ADR, the average candidate in Bihar has assets of Rs 3.26 crore, but wealthy candidates like Pranay are adding a new dimension to the list of rich candidates.
Other rich candidates in Bihar
Besides Kumar Pranay, several other wealthy candidates are in the fray for the Bihar elections 2025. According to the ADR report, Anant Singh from Mokama (approximately Rs 70 crore) is in third place among the richest in the second phase. JDU's Manorama Devi from Belagnj (Rs 69 crore) is the richest woman candidate, with assets primarily concentrated in real estate and agricultural land.
Other prominent names include Congress candidate Kaushlendra Kumar from Nalanda (Rs 30 crore) and Kavita Devi from Korha (Rs 2.9 crore). The poorest candidates are Mojahid Alam from Darbhanga and Shatrughan Verma from Patna (each with just Rs 1,000).
Despite his huge assets, Kumar Pranay has no criminal cases registered against him. According to the ADR, 30 per cent of the candidates in the first phase have criminal cases, but Pranay's record is spotless.
