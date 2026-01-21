BJP's Piyush Goyal Says NDA Will Expose Corruption Of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Vows To Defeat DMK
Union Minister Piyush Goyal vows NDA will expose DMK corruption, unite with AMMK, and restore good governance, focusing on Tamil Nadu’s welfare and youth opportunities.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST
Chennai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would expose the corruption linked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and businessman Sabareesan before the public.
Hours after the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) rejoined the NDA in Chennai, Goyal said the alliance would work together and defeat the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.
“It gives me immense personal pride and joy that my close friend and brother, TTV Dhinakaran, has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance. During his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member from 2004 to 2007, TTV Dhinakaran worked alongside my father. It was during that period that I had the opportunity to witness his leadership qualities and his influence among the people firsthand,” Goyal said.
“There is no place for this DMK government in Tamil Nadu anymore. We will certainly defeat the DMK alliance, which is acting against India and Tamil Nadu. We will expose all the corruption associated with the DMK leadership, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Sabareesan, before the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Goyal said that if the NDA forms the government in Tamil Nadu, we will provide good governance to the people. “We will ensure social security and welfare schemes for women. We will create a bright future with excellent opportunities for the youth. We will take the glory of the Tamil language, Tamil culture, and Tamil identity to the entire world. This journey is not new. Our goal is to restore the good governance that MGR and Jayalalithaa provided to Tamil Nadu. We cannot forget how they made Tamil Nadu the number one state in India,” he added.
