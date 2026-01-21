ETV Bharat / state

BJP's Piyush Goyal Says NDA Will Expose Corruption Of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Vows To Defeat DMK

Chennai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would expose the corruption linked to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and businessman Sabareesan before the public.

Hours after the TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) rejoined the NDA in Chennai, Goyal said the alliance would work together and defeat the DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu.

“It gives me immense personal pride and joy that my close friend and brother, TTV Dhinakaran, has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance. During his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member from 2004 to 2007, TTV Dhinakaran worked alongside my father. It was during that period that I had the opportunity to witness his leadership qualities and his influence among the people firsthand,” Goyal said.