ETV Bharat / state

'BJP Conspiracy To Cancel Bengal Polls, Impose President's Rule': Mamata Banerjee On Malda Incident

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the harassment of seven judicial adjudication officers at Kaliachak in Malda district was the result of a "joint conspiracy" by the BJP and the Election Commission of India aimed at cancelling the elections and paving the way for the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

"It was the ECI’s duty to ensure the protection of the judicial officers. With the model code of conduct being in force, I do not have any control over the administration. But I request all of you not to be trapped in provocation. I know that the grievances of those whose names have been deleted in the judicial adjudication process are genuine. We have to protect West Bengal. Do not forget that the BJP is behind the Malda incident with assistance from the Commission. Their only aim is to upset the election process and get President’s Rule imposed in West Bengal,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district on Thursday afternoon.

She blamed the Election Commission for "failing to protect" judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise in West Bengal's Malda district. Seven judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were rescued by security forces after protesters gheraoed them for several hours on Wednesday over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls.

"I condemn the Election Commission for failing to protect the judicial officers," Banerjee said.

Claiming that the EC posted its own officers in civil and police administration after announcement of assembly polls in the state, Banerjee accused the poll body of having "totally failed to control law and order".