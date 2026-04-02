'BJP Conspiracy To Cancel Bengal Polls, Impose President's Rule': Mamata Banerjee On Malda Incident
The Chief Minister blamed the Election Commission for "failing to protect" judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise in West Bengal's Malda district.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST|
Updated : April 2, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that the harassment of seven judicial adjudication officers at Kaliachak in Malda district was the result of a "joint conspiracy" by the BJP and the Election Commission of India aimed at cancelling the elections and paving the way for the imposition of President’s Rule in the state.
"It was the ECI’s duty to ensure the protection of the judicial officers. With the model code of conduct being in force, I do not have any control over the administration. But I request all of you not to be trapped in provocation. I know that the grievances of those whose names have been deleted in the judicial adjudication process are genuine. We have to protect West Bengal. Do not forget that the BJP is behind the Malda incident with assistance from the Commission. Their only aim is to upset the election process and get President’s Rule imposed in West Bengal,” Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district on Thursday afternoon.
She blamed the Election Commission for "failing to protect" judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise in West Bengal's Malda district. Seven judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were rescued by security forces after protesters gheraoed them for several hours on Wednesday over the deletion of names from the electoral rolls.
.@BJP4India and @ECISVEEP are playing with fire, and yesterday’s unfortunate incident in Malda is the direct result of their dirty conspiracy.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 2, 2026
They removed and transferred experienced State Government officials and senior police officers who knew every corner of Bengal like the… pic.twitter.com/XJ4qpYX8fX
"I condemn the Election Commission for failing to protect the judicial officers," Banerjee said.
Claiming that the EC posted its own officers in civil and police administration after announcement of assembly polls in the state, Banerjee accused the poll body of having "totally failed to control law and order".
Several officers, including the state's chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police (DGP), were replaced in West Bengal soon after the assembly polls were announced by the Election Commission.
"All my powers have been taken away. I have never seen such an Election Commission," the chief minister said. "There are communal people in the BJP, and some communal people have also entered your ranks," Banerjee said, addressing the rally.
Without naming, the Chief Minister also indirectly hinted at possible involvement of Aam Aadmi Unnayan Party (AAUP), founded by erstwhile Trinamool Congress legislator Humayun Kabir, and Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), in the Malda incident.
AIMIM and AAUP are jointly contesting in several Assembly constituencies, mainly minority-dominated ones, this time. “On one hand, someone flew in from Hyderabad. On the other hand, a traitor emerged on the scene, being funded by the BJP. They incited you to block the roads and gherao the judges. What was the result?" the Chief Minister questioned.
Incidentally, the base of Owaisi is in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Kabir had been branded as a traitor since he floated his own political party, AAUP, after being suspended from Trinamool Congress.
"If you do not want the BJP to take control of power in West Bengal, maintain peace. The Malda incident has tarnished the image of West Bengal. The new Chief Secretary, who had been appointed by the ECI to replace the earlier one, could not handle things. I request you not to take the law into your own hands,” the Chief Minister said.
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