BJP's Double-Engine Govt Enabled Large-Scale Destruction Of Goa: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP's 'double-engine government' of facilitating large-scale destruction in Goa by completely ignoring the interests of the region, and that the grand old party is committed to "protecting" the state's identity.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress Goa in-charge Manikrao Thakare, said, "Goa is widely known across the country as a premier tourist destination. It is our collective responsibility to protect its nature and culture."

Thakare, in the presence of Goa Congress president Amit Patkar and South Goa MP Viriato Fernandes, said that despite the BJP being in power both at the Centre and in Goa, the interests of Goa are being completely ignored. "In 2014, PM Narendra Modi came to Goa for election campaigning and said he had received a delegation of good people here, and once the BJP forms the government, they will take steps to safeguard Goa. He has forgotten the promises he made to the people of Goa, and for the past 12 years, the BJP government has done nothing," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, Fernandes sought special status for Goa, referring to the Private Member's Bill introduced by him in Parliament, saying, "We have introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025. When the Constitution was framed, Article 371 was included to safeguard the identity, tribal land, culture and traditions of various states. In the same spirit, Goa falls under Article 371-I. Through this amendment, we propose the insertion of Article 371-IA."