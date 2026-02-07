ETV Bharat / state

BJP’s Devyani Rana Makes Jammu Kashmir Assembly Debut With Maiden First Speech On Budget

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Devyani Rana, marks her arrival in the Legislative Assembly with her maiden speech in response to the Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026. Apart from her vocal criticism of the document, she slammed the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for slashing funds in key sectors.

The BJP leader began her speech by paying tribute to her late father, Devender Singh Rana, after whose passing she contested the polls on the saffron party’s ticket and won.

“I rise today with a heart that is both heavy and hopeful. Today I speak as a representative of the proud people of my Nagrota constituency. I pay my most reverential homage to my father and legislator par excellence, Devender Singh Rana sb, a leader who was elected with the highest margin to this Assembly in the year 2024,” she said.

Devyani remembered her father as a “man who was born with the people and wasn't transactional but transented”.

“His absence is deeply personal to me and to the people of Nagrota constituency, but his commitment to the public service continues to guide me at every step,” she said.