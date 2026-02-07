BJP’s Devyani Rana Makes Jammu Kashmir Assembly Debut With Maiden First Speech On Budget
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 7, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
By Amir Tantray
Jammu: The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Devyani Rana, marks her arrival in the Legislative Assembly with her maiden speech in response to the Jammu Kashmir Budget 2026. Apart from her vocal criticism of the document, she slammed the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for slashing funds in key sectors.
The BJP leader began her speech by paying tribute to her late father, Devender Singh Rana, after whose passing she contested the polls on the saffron party’s ticket and won.
“I rise today with a heart that is both heavy and hopeful. Today I speak as a representative of the proud people of my Nagrota constituency. I pay my most reverential homage to my father and legislator par excellence, Devender Singh Rana sb, a leader who was elected with the highest margin to this Assembly in the year 2024,” she said.
Devyani remembered her father as a “man who was born with the people and wasn't transactional but transented”.
“His absence is deeply personal to me and to the people of Nagrota constituency, but his commitment to the public service continues to guide me at every step,” she said.
The budget session of the assembly began with the Lieutenant Governor's address on February 2, followed by discussion on the motion of thanks, the Chief Minister's reply and the budget presentation by Omar Abdullah.
Devyani said that she observed every moment and was noting down all relevant points.
“While it was my first speech, I have closely watched the previous eight budget speeches, both central and Jammu Kashmir’s and have been working alongside my team on them. The only difference this time was that earlier it was 2-D and now it was 3-D inside the Assembly,” she said
Besides Devyani, Aga Muntazir Mehdi of PDP is another newly elected MLA in the House of 90 and was elected in bypolls held in November last year.
Mehdi made his maiden speech during the motion of thanks on LG’s address, Devyani waited and spoke on the budget, which is her subject of interest.
“This assembly, despite having limited powers, is the last platform for us to raise the public issues, reclaim their rights, identity and political space,” Mehdi had said this in his maiden speech.
On the budget, she pointed out the slashing of funds in disaster management and rehabilitation and also in the education sector and believed that J&K faced huge loss due to incessant rains and floods last year and slashing the funds in the budget doesn't suit the case of the union territory.
