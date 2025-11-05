BJP's Devyani Rana Promises To Continue Father's Legacy Of Development, Harmony In Jammu Kashmir's Nagrota
BJP candidate for Nagrota by-elections, Devyani Rana, pledges to uphold her late father Devendra Singh Rana’s vision of inclusive development and harmony in Jammu Kashmir.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST
Nagrota: Ahead of the Nagrota assembly by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devyani Rana has intensified her campaign with a promise of bringing holistic development, transparent governance and communal harmony to the region.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat reporter Mohd Ashraf Ganie, Devyani shared her vision for Nagrota and reflected on her father’s legacy, the party’s achievements, and the historic nature of the upcoming elections.
Devyani, who entered active politics earlier this year, said that she wants to make the dream of a developed and harmonious Nagrota a reality by carrying forward the mission of my late father and former MLA Devendra Singh Rana. “The commitment shown by my father for inclusive and sustainable development during his tenure will remain my guiding principle,” she said.
The vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) highlighted several development projects of Nagrota taken in recent years, but added that much remains to be done. “The real need is to maintain the continuity of development and include every section in it. The BJP’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is not just a slogan but the foundation of governance, which has opened new avenues of development across the country and Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.
Highlighting the party’s approach to governance, Devyani Rana said that the BJP does not play the politics of division but of development. “The Modi government has worked for every section of society without any religious or regional discrimination. The change is clearly visible in all areas, be they urban or rural.”
“The BJP government truly represents ‘united diversity’, which promotes the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas’. I appeal to the workers to take the party’s development message to their homes and strengthen public support,” she added.
Expressing confidence over the support in Nagrota, she thanked the people, saying, “I am sure that the people’s trust in the BJP’s agenda of transparent governance, equitable development, and public service will remain intact. With the hard work of the party workers and public support, the BJP would once again achieve a decisive victory in Nagrota.”
The upcoming by-election, scheduled for November 11, is historic. On the Nagrota seat, both the BJP and the National Conference have fielded women candidates for the first time, making the contest historic and exciting. The clash between the two parties this time will write a new chapter in the political history of Nagrota. While the BJP is determined to retain the seat, the same seat that Devendra Rana won by a huge margin of 30,000 votes in the last election.
Also Read