BJP's Devyani Rana Promises To Continue Father's Legacy Of Development, Harmony In Jammu Kashmir's Nagrota

Nagrota: Ahead of the Nagrota assembly by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Devyani Rana has intensified her campaign with a promise of bringing holistic development, transparent governance and communal harmony to the region.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat reporter Mohd Ashraf Ganie, Devyani shared her vision for Nagrota and reflected on her father’s legacy, the party’s achievements, and the historic nature of the upcoming elections.

Devyani, who entered active politics earlier this year, said that she wants to make the dream of a developed and harmonious Nagrota a reality by carrying forward the mission of my late father and former MLA Devendra Singh Rana. “The commitment shown by my father for inclusive and sustainable development during his tenure will remain my guiding principle,” she said.

The vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) highlighted several development projects of Nagrota taken in recent years, but added that much remains to be done. “The real need is to maintain the continuity of development and include every section in it. The BJP’s policy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is not just a slogan but the foundation of governance, which has opened new avenues of development across the country and Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said.