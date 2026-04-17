ETV Bharat / state

BJP ZP Member Murder Case: Former Karnataka Minister And Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Friday sentenced Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni to life imprisonment in the BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case. On April 15, 2026, the special court convicted Vinay and 16 others in the BJP Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda murder case.

Yogeeshgouda was hacked to death in June 2016 at his gym in Dharwad, 400km north of Bengaluru. Assistant Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the court to award not less than unpardonable life imprisonment to all the convicts, taking into account the brutality of the crime and misuse of police and the entire system.

"Fake assailants were created and investigating agencies were misled with an intention to bury the case. Being an elected representative Vinay misused his position to influence police officers. Efforts were made to buy witnesses. It is only after the CBI took over the case, the conspiracy in the case came to light. Since it is a well thought out and planned out murder, all convicts should be given life imprisonment," he had argued.