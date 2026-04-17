BJP ZP Member Murder Case: Former Karnataka Minister And Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni Sentenced To Life Imprisonment
Yogeeshgouda was hacked to death at his gym in the early hours of June 15, 2016, in Dharwad
Published : April 17, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST|
Updated : April 17, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court on Friday sentenced Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni to life imprisonment in the BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar murder case. On April 15, 2026, the special court convicted Vinay and 16 others in the BJP Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda murder case.
Yogeeshgouda was hacked to death in June 2016 at his gym in Dharwad, 400km north of Bengaluru. Assistant Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the court to award not less than unpardonable life imprisonment to all the convicts, taking into account the brutality of the crime and misuse of police and the entire system.
"Fake assailants were created and investigating agencies were misled with an intention to bury the case. Being an elected representative Vinay misused his position to influence police officers. Efforts were made to buy witnesses. It is only after the CBI took over the case, the conspiracy in the case came to light. Since it is a well thought out and planned out murder, all convicts should be given life imprisonment," he had argued.
Vinay's advocate M S Shyamasundar requested the court to hand out minimum punishment to Vinay claiming latter had been framed in the case for political reasons.
"Vinay is politician who has earned the confidence and trust of his voters. He has won the election without even visiting his constituency. People of his constituency need him," he had said.