ETV Bharat / state

BJP ZP Member Murder Case: Former Karnataka Minister And Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni Convicted

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni has been convicted in a murder case. A special court for elected representatives convicted Vinay and 16 other accused in the murder case of former Dharwad Zilla Panchayat BJP member Yogeeshgouda Goudar on Wednesday.

The court is expected to pronounce the quantum of punishment on Thursday. All the convicts were taken in custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) police and sent to the Parappana Agrahara prison. Yogeeshgouda was hacked to death at his gym in Dharwad in the early hours of June 15, 2016. Vinay was a minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet then.

The local police who investigated the case initially arrested six persons following their confession of killing Yogeeshgouda over a land dispute. Vinay's name was not in the FIR. Following public pressure and the BJP, the state government handed over the case to the CBI in September 2019, and a fresh FIR was filed naming Vinay, which subsequently led to his arrest in November 2020.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in August 2021 with a condition barring him from visiting Dharwad district, under which his constituency -Dharwad -falls. Vinay was elected to the Assembly in 2023 by managing his campaign while staying at Kittur of neighbouring Belagavi district.