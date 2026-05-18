BJP Youth Leader Hacked To Death In Surat, Massive Police Hunt Underway
The deceased has been identified as Jay Dalal, and police are investigating the case.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
Surat: A young office-bearer associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons in broad daylight on Udhna Road No. 6 of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Monday.
Surat City ACP Chirag Vadodariya said, “We received information around 12:30 PM that a man identified as Jay Dalal, who was associated with the hotel business, was standing with his friends near a scrap shop on Road Number 6 when three men arrived on a motorcycle and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons."
Vadodariya said the accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar, Pankaj Patil and Milind Koli. "Jay Dalal was rushed to Apple Hospital in a critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the ACP added.
Vadodariya added, "The accused Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar has a criminal history and action under the PASA Act had also been taken against him in March. Preliminary investigation has revealed that around three months ago, a dispute had taken place between the deceased Jay Dalal and the accused.”
Jay Dalal was the son of BJP leader Jayshriben Dalal, who is actively involved in political and social activities. Jay Dalal himself was directly associated with the BJP organisation and served as the Vice-President of the Dindoli Ward Youth Wing.
According to Jay’s mother, Jayshriben, her son had been at home since Sunday morning. "At around 8:30 PM, he left home saying he was going to meet a friend. Later in the night, around 12:30 AM, we received a phone call informing us that Jay had been attacked and critically injured," she said.
Soon after receiving information about the incident, senior police officers reached both the crime scene and the hospital. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Multiple teams have been formed to trace and arrest Chakli, Pankaj Patil and their associates, who have been absconding since the FIR was filed.
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