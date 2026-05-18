ETV Bharat / state

BJP Youth Leader Hacked To Death In Surat, Massive Police Hunt Underway

Surat: A young office-bearer associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons in broad daylight on Udhna Road No. 6 of Surat in Gujarat, police said on Monday.

Surat City ACP Chirag Vadodariya said, “We received information around 12:30 PM that a man identified as Jay Dalal, who was associated with the hotel business, was standing with his friends near a scrap shop on Road Number 6 when three men arrived on a motorcycle and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons."

Vadodariya said the accused have been identified as Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar, Pankaj Patil and Milind Koli. "Jay Dalal was rushed to Apple Hospital in a critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the ACP added.

Vadodariya added, "The accused Kishan alias Chakli Somabhai Parmar has a criminal history and action under the PASA Act had also been taken against him in March. Preliminary investigation has revealed that around three months ago, a dispute had taken place between the deceased Jay Dalal and the accused.”