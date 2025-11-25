ETV Bharat / state

BJP Workers Reach BLO Group's Protest Site Before Bengal CEO Office, Leave After Officers Exit

Members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee stage a protest rally from College Square to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, demanding relief from “inhuman” workload under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Kolkata, Monday ( IANS )

Kolkata: High drama unfolded as a group of BJP activists came face to face with protesting members of a booth-level officers' forum in front of the West Bengal CEO's office here around midnight, while a police force stood as a barrier between the two groups, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Several members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee were on a sit-in outside the CEO's office since the afternoon hours on Monday, alleging “excessive work pressure” and “unmanageable workload” during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Matters came to a head when around 50 BJP activists led by KMC Councillor Sajal Ghosh arrived at the spot at 11 pm, shouting slogans against TMC's alleged bid to stall the SIR exercise by intimidating the Election Commission officials who were confined in the CEO's office.

The situation turned volatile when the protesting BLOs raised counter-slogans, accusing the BJP of working in "collusion with the Election Commission to delete names of genuine voters in West Bengal".

They also alleged that the BJP activists were "trying to terrorise and provoke the peacefully demonstrating BLOs who only wanted an audience with the CEO".

"The protesters are not BLOs. They are leaders of TMC-backed organisations," Ghosh claimed.

The BLO forum members dismissed the allegation.