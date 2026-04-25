ETV Bharat / state

BJP Supporter Killed, Another Injured In Political Clashes In Gujarat's Mehsana

Mehsana: A BJP supporter was killed while another youth sustained injuries in clashes that erupted amid the local body polls in Mehsana district in Gujarat late on Friday. According to sources, two youths -- Miten Chaudhary and Dhimant Chaudhary — were travelling in a car along with a few other people when they were intercepted by four or five persons, who were lying in ambush on Tavadiya Road.

The gang launched an assault on Miten Chaudhary and the other youths using knives, sticks and pipes. Miten suffered multiple serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His colleague, Dhimant Chaudhary, was seriously injured and is admitted to a hospital.

As per the information, Miten was an active supporter of the BJP and the nephew of the BJP candidate from Ward No. 4, Mehsana. The husband of a Congress candidate was also injured in the clashes between the BJP and Congress workers, sources said.