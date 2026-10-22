ETV Bharat / state

BJP Worker Hacked, Shot Dead In Malda; Family Blames TMC Leader

Malda: A 27-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly hacked with sharp weapons and shot dead during the Durga Puja Dashami celebrations in Ramkeli village under the English Bazar police station area near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Malda district on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Samir’s influence had grown significantly after the BJP came to power, which fueled the ongoing conflict between the two.

During the TMC's tenure, Shatru's dominance forced many BJP workers to flee their homes. He managed to maintain his grip on the area even after the change in the state's political landscape.

Upon information, a team from the English Bazar police station arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to the Malda Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to police, the assailants had barged into the house of the victim, identified as Samir Ghosh, late last night. Samir was married and a father of two kids, the younger child was only 17 days old. A businessman by profession, Samir was an active BJP member.

According to local residents, this rivalry led to an argument between Samir and Shatru on Wednesday afternoon. The situation was brought under control after police personnel from the local Ramkeli outpost intervened, mediated between them, and managed to quell the dispute. After this both parties left the scene.

However, late at night, Shatru reportedly arrived at Samir’s home with his associates and allegedly attacked him. Samir was alone at the time and died on the spot, while Shatru and his accomplices fled the scene.

Vivek Ghosh, Samir's brother, said, “My brother was associated with the BJP. Those who killed him belong to the TMC. There had been a long-standing conflict between them and my brother; because of this, he never used to leave the house alone. He happened to be alone at home and upon learning this, a group of 10–11 people entered the house and killed him by hacking him with a sickle and shooting him. I spotted Shatru, his son, Ukil Ghosh, and nephews in the group. They murdered my brother for political reasons.”

On Thursday, a senior district police official said, “The family of the deceased has filed a written complaint at the English Bazar police station. An investigation into the incident has begun. However, the accused are currently absconding, and a search is underway to locate them. A post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted today.”

Amlan Bhaduri, BJP MLA of English Bazar constituency, said, “I have been informed about the incident and have also consulted with the police. Samir was an active member of our party. TMC supporters entered his home and murdered him. The Mahadipur area is situated right along the border, and criminal activity is on the rise. I have urged the Superintendent of Police to ensure that those involved are not allowed to escape and are brought to justice. We demand the strictest possible punishment for them. It appears that there is an attempt to create an atmosphere of terror in that area.”

On the other hand, Biswajit Ghosh, a TMC leader, said, “A person was murdered in Ramkeli, near Mahadipur, due to personal dispute. The deceased was known as a BJP worker and have heard that there was a long-standing family feud between the two parties over land. Now, there is an attempt to give this incident a political colour, which is inappropriate. Any death is tragic. We want the police to conduct a thorough investigation and take strict action against those responsible. We do not want any politics here.”