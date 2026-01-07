ETV Bharat / state

BJP Woman Functionary Claims Police Disrobed Her During Arrest, Cops Deny Allegation

Hubballi: A controversy has erupted in Karnataka following allegations that the police disrobed a BJP woman functionary while arresting her recently here in connection with an attack on government officials, a charge the police rejected. Police claimed she removed her clothes herself and also attacked the cops, causing them bite injuries.

A video of the woman being topless has gone viral, sparking a row. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar on Wednesday dismissed the allegations claiming the woman not only disrobed herself but also bit four police officers, including two sub-inspectors in their abdomen.

According to sources, there was some encroachment of a government land. To clear it, revenue officials had gone there with policemen and they were attacked by the alleged illegal occupants. A case was registered in this connection and the woman was a key accused. When a police team went to pick her up, she resisted arrest, they claimed.

The police team overpowered her and bundled her inside the police vehicle. Videos of the woman emerged showing her topless. She alleged the police team disrobed her. Refuting the charge, Shashikumar explained the chronology of the events to reporters. He said in Chalukya Nagar area of Keshwapur in Hubballi, when government officers went for the land survey, people picked up a quarrel with them and attacked them.

In this connection three separate cases were registered and the police. In one of the cases, the investigating officer decided to arrest one of the women involved in the offence. While effecting the arrest, the Investigsting Officer had shown utmost restraint and precaution. He had taken about 8-10 women officers and staff, knowing very well that there is a possibility of some "nuisance" happening, Shashikumar said.